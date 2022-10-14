Celebrity actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson revealed that bringing his upcoming film Black Adam to the cinemas was not an easy feat. However, the character Black Adam was inspired by Johnson's days as a combat athlete back in the day. The coming movie is currently gaining attention on social media.
Dwayne Johnson Reveals 'Black Adam' Was Inspired By The Rock's Legendary Heel Turn
The Latest
The Making Of 'Black Adam'
The seeds of Black Adam were planted almost as far back as The Rock's time in the WWE, which ended on a third heel turn. In 2017, Johnson began discussions with New Line Cinema about a proposed Shazam movie, and at that point had already starred in The Scorpion King, The Rundown, and Gridiron Gang.
The film which would recount the story of Shazam (Captain America) and Black Adam was conceived under the comedic director Peter Segal. Johnson was reportedly enlisted to play the character Shazam, but saw more potential in Black Adam. However, the movie remained stuck in Development Hell for a decade.
The Development Of 'Black Adam'
According to Johnson, the version of Black Adam that would be released on October 21, is nothing like the original plans for the character. Johnson also revealed that despite the years of back and forth, the dual-lead film only got a finished script six or seven years ago, with the two characters cramped into a 100-minute film. The script draft pushed the wrestler-turned-actor to meet with Warner Bros. executives and suggest that the film be made into two movies.
From The Rock To 'Black Adam'
Though Johnson has starred in a number of PG blockbusters, as well as all-ages-friendly films, his gruffer The Rock persona comes to play in his earlier movies. When asked if he taps into his days as The Rock for inspiration, specifically his legendary 1990 heel turn, which had him teamed up with Vince McMahon and transformed him into the Corporate Champion, he said his wrestling persona played a major role in steering Black Adam towards the more fiery character DC universe fans would love. Nearly 20 years after Johnson was fully in the world of wrestling, his WWE character is something he still reflects on.
The Rock In The Attitude Era
Although people may not have agreed with The Rock's choices, Johnson says “wrestling was a lot different” at the time and “The Attitude Era was much more violent. So there were a lot of parallels there. The connection to Black Adam is that while you may not agree and you may interpret him as a supervillain, antihero, protector, even a superhero... you may not agree with his philosophy, but everyone understands.”
According to Cageside Seats, The Attitude Era is the most celebrated and most controversial period in the WWE. Although there are conflicting opinions on when The Attitude Era began and when it ended, it likely started in November 1997 and ended in April 2001. During this era, every show was a well-anticipated event, and the era brought back many new fans, as well as former fans of Hulkamania.