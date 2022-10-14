Dwayne Johnson Reveals 'Black Adam' Was Inspired By The Rock's Legendary Heel Turn

Although people may not have agreed with The Rock's choices, Johnson says “wrestling was a lot different” at the time and “The Attitude Era was much more violent. So there were a lot of parallels there. The connection to Black Adam is that while you may not agree and you may interpret him as a supervillain, antihero, protector, even a superhero... you may not agree with his philosophy, but everyone understands.”

According to Cageside Seats, The Attitude Era is the most celebrated and most controversial period in the WWE. Although there are conflicting opinions on when The Attitude Era began and when it ended, it likely started in November 1997 and ended in April 2001. During this era, every show was a well-anticipated event, and the era brought back many new fans, as well as former fans of Hulkamania.