Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Balenciaga Slit Dress At The 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini with long, blonde hair and dark eye makeup.
Getty | Jason Kempin

Entertainment
Cha Miñoza

Kelsea Ballerini was a ray of sunshine at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. Back in April, Ballerini co-hosted the CMT Awards remotely because she tested positive for Covid-19.

The 29-year-old singer has been busy traveling the country for her Heartfirst tour but found time to attend and present at the prestigious event. The singer was delighted to attend in person and wowed in a stunning, vibrant yellow ensemble that made heads turn.

Scroll down to see her look.

Stunning In Vibrant Balenciaga

Kelsea Ballerini showing her leg in a high-slit yellow dress.
Getty | Jason Kempin

Armed with confidence and a stunning physique, Kelsea made heads turn at this year's Artists of the Year celebration.

She wore a yellow, floor-length Balenciaga dress with a thigh-high slit. The silky number was unbuttoned on top for a plunging neckline look. Kelsea paired the dress with leg-lengthening nude high heels. Adding sizzle to her style is her long, blonde locks, styled to perfection, and sexy, smokey makeup.

Honoring Her Bestie

Kelsea Ballerini wearing a yellow dress.
Getty | Jason Kempin

Kelsea was also captured having a sweet moment with her bestie Carly Pearce, who was one of the honorees of the night. The two ladies hugged on the carpet, clinking their champagne glasses for Pearce's special milestone. Kelsea was proud of her friend and affectionally called her the "queen of the world."

Watch the adorable clip below.

Kelsea's High-Slit Grammy Dress

Kelsea Ballerini wearing a black strapless gown with a high slit at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The Tennessee native has been killing it on the red carpet this year. At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show, she also caused quite a commotion with an eye-popping strapless dress with an extra-high slit.

The black Raisa Vanessa Bow Maxi dress showed off Ballerini's flawless, mile-long legs, which were on full display in flattering Giuseppe Zanotti Sophie Sandals.

Kelsea shared behind-the-scenes snaps of her Grammys look and gave the spotlight to her gorgeous gown. "can i hear a little commotion for the dress," she wrote on Instagram.

On Her New Album

Kelsea Ballerini wearing a metallic outfit while performing on stage.
Getty | Dimitrios Kambouris

In an interview with CBS, the singer shared that she got to pour her heart out in her latest album, Subject to Change, and found comfort in nostalgic influences.

“I think everyone reacted differently in the last couple of years to what’s gone down and I feel like for me, I found a lot of comfort in nostalgia. I started listening to the music that I grew up on which was the ‘90s, and so naturally that’s what heavily influenced the writing process of this record, and sonically, I was just like this is what has been consuming my brain.”

