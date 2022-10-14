Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Balenciaga Slit Dress At The 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini was a ray of sunshine at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. Back in April, Ballerini co-hosted the CMT Awards remotely because she tested positive for Covid-19.

The 29-year-old singer has been busy traveling the country for her Heartfirst tour but found time to attend and present at the prestigious event. The singer was delighted to attend in person and wowed in a stunning, vibrant yellow ensemble that made heads turn.

