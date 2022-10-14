Sofia Vergara Works Up A Sweat In A Full Bodysuit

Close up of Sofia Vergara
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
chisom

Sofia Vergara keeps her body in shape despite Summer being over and Fall/Winter rolling in. The latter weather is known for layering clothes and possibly hiding extra curves, but Vergara isn't hiding hers. Instead, she's spending as much time in the gym as possible to maintain her physique while carrying her Instagram followers along.

Her latest share saw her in the gym with her trainer, Natalia Botero, as she worked up some sweat. Perhaps, she's whipping her body into shape in time to portray Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Netflix series.

The Latest

Ulrika Jonsson Slams Heidi Klum's 'Uneasy' Lingerie Shoot With Daughter Leni Olumi Klum

'She Smoked You!': Jonathan Owens Was Flabbergasted By Simone Biles' Training Routine When He Attempted It

'So Much Bigger Than Arnold!': Fans In Awe After Seeing Lou Ferrigno Looking Huge Next To Arnold Schwarzenegger

Father Wonders If He's A Jerk For Lashing Out At Wife After She Sabotages His Daughter's Birthday Cake

See Dakota Johnson And Sydney Sweeney In Character On The Set Of 'Madame Web'

Getting Her Body In Shape

Sofia Vergara attending an America's Got Talent event
Getty | JOCE/Bauer-Griffin

Vergara chose an orange bodysuit as her workout outfit of the day, supported with accessories like ankle braces and hand gloves. The video showed her doing leg raises while lying on her side and supporting her weight with one hand.

The exercise is excellent for toning the glutes and thighs and, as Vergara's trainer said, getting a booty like an Apple. Although she's not one of the workout head celebrities, Vergara said, Botero encourages her to work.

Entertainment

Zendaya Stuns In Retro See-Through Braless Top

By chisom

More Tips on The Apple Bottom Workout

Sofia Vergara's backview at the AGT premiere
Getty | Steve Granitz

Botero shared more videos with details on Vergara's workout routine and benefits on her social media page. The actress is wearing a black fitted top and leggings with matching sneakers as she does single-leg hip thrusts while lying on her back.

According to the trainer, she's doing an O hip lift to strengthen her glutes, abdomen, lower back, and legs. Its ability to work multiple lower body parts at once makes it an effective exercise.

Mila Kunis Is 'Super Natural' In See-Through Lace Top

Scarlett Johansson Poses In Her Sexy Underwear Outdoors

Benefits Of The Exercise

Backview of Sofia Vergara
Getty | Hollywood To You/Star Max

Botero added that exercise has other health benefits, including pain reduction in the knee and lower back. She then suggested a way to intensify the training for a better body posture - use ankle weights with your legs raised while thrusting your hips. The size Vergara is using in the video is 5lbs on both ankles.

The weight makes it harder to move the hips and, by extension, tenses the muscles even more.

Bling Outfits For The Highest-Paid Actress

Sofia Vergara in a black tube dress at an America's Got Talent premiere
Getty | Kevin Winter

You can see the result of this hard work any time Vergara walks on stage at an America's Got Talent event or show episode. Her top outfits last season were jumpsuits of different colors, from the sparkly red number to the two-piece stoned and black set.

Vergara's outfits are always sure to start a conversation and inspire others, not just because of their style but her confidence in wearing them. Forbes named her the World's highest-paid actress in 2020, so it's no surprise that she can afford all that bling.

Read Next

Must Read

Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress

Scarlett Johansson Poses In Her Sexy Underwear Outdoors

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Crochet Dress

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

Jessica Simpson Stuns In SKIMS Bodysuit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.