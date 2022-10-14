Sofia Vergara Works Up A Sweat In A Full Bodysuit

Sofia Vergara keeps her body in shape despite Summer being over and Fall/Winter rolling in. The latter weather is known for layering clothes and possibly hiding extra curves, but Vergara isn't hiding hers. Instead, she's spending as much time in the gym as possible to maintain her physique while carrying her Instagram followers along.

Her latest share saw her in the gym with her trainer, Natalia Botero, as she worked up some sweat. Perhaps, she's whipping her body into shape in time to portray Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Netflix series.