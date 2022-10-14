Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

Anne Hathaway in beaded silver gown at the New York Film Festival.
Getty | Theo Wargo

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Anne Hathaway had all eyes on her at the New York premiere of her upcoming film, Armageddon Time. Promoting the period drama at the NY Film Festival on October 12, the 39-year-old dazzled on the Alice Tully Hall red carpet in a sparkling silver Valentino dress that was all about shine and opulence.

Scroll for photos!

Glimmering From Head To Toe

Anne Hathaway attends the red carpet event for 'Armageddon Time' at the New York Film Festival.
Getty | Theo Wargo

Hathaway was the picture of radiance in the long, fluid gown completely covered in silver beads and shiny pearls. Posing for photos at the Lincoln Center, she showed off the brilliant details of her outfit, which included pointy-end boots that matched her frock exactly.

Outside of the eye-catching adornments, the dress had an understated straight silhouette, with a muted jewel neckline and long, fitted sleeves ensuring maximum coverage. Other than the shoulder-padded design, nothing drew attention away from the rich embellishments, except maybe for the perfectly curated accessories.

Scroll for more photos of the dress!

Twinkly Accessories For Extra Spark

Anne Hathaway in dazzling Valentino silver beaded dress and matching boots.
Getty | Patricia Schlein/Star Max

The Interstellar actress coordinated every single element of her attire with the show-stopping dress. She rocked shimmering silver nails and decked her fingers in sparkling rings. Photographed outside of the venue, she carried a repoussé silver purse with ombre gold handles. Glitzy drop-down earrings added extra sparkle to the look.

Hathaway let go of her long, chestnut-brown locks and styled them in loose waves. Her glam was on par with the hair color and consisted of brown smokey eye makeup and pink-nude lipstick, with dark eyeliner and pink blush accentuating her beautiful facial features.

After her stunning red-carpet appearance, the actress and a few other cast members got up on stage for a panel discussion during the Armageddon Time screening at The Film Society of Lincoln Center. The team later reconvened for the after-party at Tavern On The Green, as seen in the photo below.

Keep going for more pics!

Anne Hathaway And Jeremy Strong Play An Onscreen Couple

Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway at the 'Armageddon Time' party during the New York Film Festival.
Getty | Theo Wargo

In the movie written, directed, and produced by James Gray, Hathaway plays Esther Graff, the mother of a Jewish-American student (Banks Repeta) who is targeted by his racist teacher (Andrew Polk) and finds himself at odds with his parents. The other half of the Graff family is played by Succession's Jeremy Strong.

The movie is set in 1980s Queens and is reportedly inspired by Gray's childhood upbringing. Anthony Hopkins and Jaylin Webb also star in the film, which features Jessica Chastain.

Read more below and scroll for the movie trailer!

Tackling Social Injustice

Anne Hathaway speaks during a screening of 'Armageddon Time' at the New York Film Festival.
Getty | Arturo Holmes

For those wondering about Hathaway's take on the movie, the actress caught up with The Hollywood Reporter at the film festival. “I’m glad that we’re telling the story at this time because I think that in the past few years so many of us have developed a deeper and more nuanced and more sophisticated understanding of issues surrounding injustice — different kinds of racial injustice, gender injustice, class injustice,” she told the publication. “I think we’re being more thoughtful about it, about those subjects those issues, those realities.”

Armageddon Time hits theaters on October 28. Watch the movie trailer below.

