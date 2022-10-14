Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

Hathaway was the picture of radiance in the long, fluid gown completely covered in silver beads and shiny pearls. Posing for photos at the Lincoln Center, she showed off the brilliant details of her outfit, which included pointy-end boots that matched her frock exactly.

Outside of the eye-catching adornments, the dress had an understated straight silhouette, with a muted jewel neckline and long, fitted sleeves ensuring maximum coverage. Other than the shoulder-padded design, nothing drew attention away from the rich embellishments, except maybe for the perfectly curated accessories.

