Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

The Interstellar actress coordinated every single element of her attire with the show-stopping dress. She rocked shimmering silver nails and decked her fingers in sparkling rings. Photographed outside of the venue, she carried a repoussé silver purse with ombre gold handles. Glitzy drop-down earrings added extra sparkle to the look.
Hathaway let go of her long, chestnut-brown locks and styled them in loose waves. Her glam was on par with the hair color and consisted of brown smokey eye makeup and pink-nude lipstick, with dark eyeliner and pink blush accentuating her beautiful facial features.
After her stunning red-carpet appearance, the actress and a few other cast members got up on stage for a panel discussion during the Armageddon Time screening at The Film Society of Lincoln Center. The team later reconvened for the after-party at Tavern On The Green, as seen in the photo below.
Keep going for more pics!