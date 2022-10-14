Zendaya Plays A ‘Really F**ked-Up’ Character In ‘Challengers’

It's obvious that Luca Guadagnino isn't afraid of ugly romances after he helmed Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell in a savage love story.

Two-time Emmy winner Zendaya, West Side Story breakout Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor are the main characters in Luca's new movie Challengers, which centers on a love triangle that is set in the high society of professional tennis. Despite the plot still being largely unknown, Guadagnino has previously teased that it is completely different from Bones and All and is a "fairly fizzy, sexy movie about the world of tennis."

Guadagnino Shares Another Sneak Peek On 'Challenger'

Guadagnino provided another sneak peek of what was to come during the Bones and All red carpet premiere for the 2022 New York Film Festival. Amazingly, fans were not expecting anything less from the director of Suspiria and Call Me By Your Name.

"I don’t want to think much about ‘Challengers,'" Guadagnino admitted. "I think those three characters in that movie are beautifully complex and really f**ked-up people that I love very much. And a sports film, why not? It’s hyperkinetic, and I do films, so it’s great."

A Look Into The 'Challengers' Plot

The production of Challengers came to an end in June 2022. Zendaya plays Tashi, a former tennis player who now coaches and manages the career of her husband Art (Mike). But when Art goes on a losing streak, he is forced to play against Patrick (Josh), who also happens to be Tashi's ex-boyfriend and his childhood best friend. This sets off a heated love triangle with LGBTQ+ overtones.

Challengers was produced in Boston and is Guadagnino's "first comedy" movie.

Luca Talks About Casting Straight Actors For Queer Roles

Most of the actors that starred as queer characters in the film are straight in real life. This same scenario was depicted in the director's film, Bones and All. Luca previously said he has no desire to participate in any form of mainstream dialogue in relation to the topic.

"If you are not part of it then you can do whatever you want. I think the topic is idiotic. Because actors are asked to act," he added.

Currently, Challengers is scheduled for release on August 11, 2023, and there is no doubt that fans of Zendaya are highly anticipating it.

Zendaya Is An Outstanding Actress

The lead character in Challenger, Zendaya, is a renowned and outstanding actress.  Due to her work in HBO's Euphoria series, she recently won the 2022 Emmy for "Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series. According to IMDB, Euphoria is "a look at life for a group of high school students as they struggle with issues of drugs, sex, and violence." 

Zendaya is also best recognized for her roles in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Dune, and The Greatest Showman.

