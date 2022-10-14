Zendaya Plays A ‘Really F**ked-Up’ Character In ‘Challengers’

It's obvious that Luca Guadagnino isn't afraid of ugly romances after he helmed Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell in a savage love story.

Two-time Emmy winner Zendaya, West Side Story breakout Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor are the main characters in Luca's new movie Challengers, which centers on a love triangle that is set in the high society of professional tennis. Despite the plot still being largely unknown, Guadagnino has previously teased that it is completely different from Bones and All and is a "fairly fizzy, sexy movie about the world of tennis."