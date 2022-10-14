Alexandra Daddario Stuns In See-Through Braless Dress

Alexandra Daddario blows a kiss in off-the-shoulder black lace dress.
Getty | John Parra

Alexandra Lozovschi

People have not yet gotten over Alexandra Daddario's show-stopping braless Dior gown at the Emmys last month and if you didn't think she couldn't have gone any bolder, you might be forgetting a certain moment in her red-carpet past. We're talking about a brazen Dior look that was even more revealing than the underboob-flashing, beaded, fishnet frock she wore on September 12. The outfit in question hails from March 2018 when a 31-year-old Daddario left people dumbfounded in a fully see-through top and no bra.

See her Emmy look below and keep scrolling for the 2018 dress!

No Bra Club

Alexandra Daddario
Getty | Momodu Mansaray

The Baywatch star wore the jaw-dropping outfit at the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump event in Los Angeles on March 14, 2018. She repped the brand's lipstick line in a fiery-red shade -- a staple in the Daddario style book. However, as eye-catching as her glam was that day, it was her completely sheer dress that caught the most eyeballs.

The gorgeous brunette freed the nipple in a black strapless frock with a structured tulle bodice and a lacy skirt that fell to the floor. Showing off the look on Instagram, she shared two photos from Poppy in West Hollywood, with the caption reading: "Thank you for having me last night @dior."

See more photos of the sheer dress below!

Tulle And Lace FTW

Alexandra Daddario
Getty | Hollywood To You/Star Max

Daddario posed up a storm at the Dior bash and didn't seem at all bothered by her modesty showing. She exposed her cleavage in the off-the-shoulder number, which was emblazoned with polka dots drawing all attention to her chest. Underwire details gave definition to her bust, further luring the gaze.

Her accessories for the night were nothing to shrug at either: the star opted for a beige clutch with sequins and tasteful embroidery.

The provocative ensemble caused a stir among fans, who frenziedly shared the look on social media. The photos hit the internet on March 15, just one day before her 32nd birthday.

Check out Alexandra Daddario in another see-through Dior look below!

Mesh Panels In Key Places

Alexandra Daddario
Getty | Paul Archuleta

Braless Dior frocks seem to be Daddario's red-carpet look of choice. For the American Cinematheque screening of her Bury The Ex movie in 2015, she poured her figure into a busty black midi dress with strategic mesh paneling in all the key places. The actress decided a bra would ruin the sleeveless LBD, whose bateau neckline was offset by a plunging see-through inlay. Two similar panels ran across her hips and down her thighs, teasing the absence of any underwear.

The dress came bedazzled with silver studs arranged in a bow shape across the midsection. More studs trimmed the mesh parts, highlighting her exposed flesh. Metallic silver heels completed the look.

Scroll for more of her eye-popping Dior outfits!

More See-Through Dior

Alexandra Daddario
Getty | Stefania D'Alessandro

Daddario turns heads wherever she goes and that has been particularly true of her Bury The Ex press tour. When the movie premiered at the 2014 Venice Film Festival in Italy, the actress owned the red carpet in a stunning Dior organza gown. Colored in an exquisite purple hue, it was embellished with crystal-inlaid embroidery across its length. Beneath the gauzy fabric, a cream underlay concealed her modesty, with matching pumps peering through from underneath the floor-length hem.

Now 36, Daddario is still turning to Dior for her timeless looks. Just two weeks after her Emmys red-carpet triumph, she impressed in a monochrome three-piece outfit at the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. The ensemble -- a black high-waist trouser with a matching ruffled top and a white lace-up west -- had an embroidered white crop jacket as pièce de résistance.

