Victoria Beckham sent temperatures rising as she sizzled in two stylish green dresses. The fashion designer has shown that green is the color of the season. She flaunted her captivating physique as she stepped in style showing fans ways the color could be rocked.
Victoria Beckham Turns Heads In Two Flattering Green Dresses
Glamour In Green
She gave fans a beautiful view of her in two shades of green on the same day and shared her first look on Instagram.
During the earlier hours, Beckham was captured leaving her hotel in her first look. The 48-year-old dazzled in a silk green dress. The dress had a plunging neckline, a built-in belt, and some fabric cross-over details. It also had a thigh-high split which displayed Beckham's toned legs. The designer paired her look with a green shoulder bucket bag with nude and black heels.
The fashion designer then made an appearance on Thursday at The Today Show in New York. Beckham rocked a one-shoulder figure-hugging green dress that was from her collection. The one-shoulder dress was the second outfit she rocked on Thursday.
Rumored Family Feud
There have been some family feud rumors going around about Victoria and her daughter-in-law, Nicola. The rumors became more fueled by Nicola's statement in a Grazia interview. The rumors first started when Nicola did not wear a Victoria Beckham wedding dress.
The 27-year-old claimed during the interview that she was "blanked for days" by her mother-in-law during the process. She stated Victoria later informed her mother that her atelier could not make the dress. Brooklyn stood by his wife during the family feud by stating she was his "number one priority." However, insiders claimed Nicola gave a "false narrative." In the heat of the feud, David Beckham also defended his wife and cautioned his son.
Putting On A United Front
A few days ago, Brooklyn and Nicola attended Victoria's debut in the Paris Fashion Week show. The fashion designer took to Instagram to share family pictures from her fashion show. The snap showed Brooklyn and Nicola sitting in the front row. They sat next to Brooklyn's father, David, and the former model's siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.
A source revealed there was "a lot of love in the room" as the family got together to celebrate. Some days after the fashion show, Victoria reached out to her son, Brooklyn, and daughter-in-law. She posted a picture of the couple alongside a sweet, "I love you all so much," message.
Late-Night Glam Outing With Her Husband
Victoria and her husband, David looked fabulous during a recent night outing. The outing was a few days after the family feud was settled. In the snaps captured, the fashion designer looked captivating in a green semi-sheer dress. Victoria accessorized with a matching handbag, and a pair of burgundy heels and styled her wavy brunette hair down.
David also looked exquisite as he donned a black blazer with matching trousers. The 47-year-old paired his outfit with a light blue shirt. The couple was captured having a lovely evening with a group of friends on Monday.