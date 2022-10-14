Victoria Beckham Turns Heads In Two Flattering Green Dresses

She gave fans a beautiful view of her in two shades of green on the same day and shared her first look on Instagram.

During the earlier hours, Beckham was captured leaving her hotel in her first look. The 48-year-old dazzled in a silk green dress. The dress had a plunging neckline, a built-in belt, and some fabric cross-over details. It also had a thigh-high split which displayed Beckham's toned legs. The designer paired her look with a green shoulder bucket bag with nude and black heels.

The fashion designer then made an appearance on Thursday at The Today Show in New York. Beckham rocked a one-shoulder figure-hugging green dress that was from her collection. The one-shoulder dress was the second outfit she rocked on Thursday.