Bebe Rexha Stuns In See-Through Valentino Top

Rexha's pink look included a series of Instagram photos, with the first image being an up-close photo keeping the focus on her face and gloved fingers. The award-winning songstress sported a sparkly tennis necklace while showing a piercing gaze for the camera. In the next slide, Rexha gave a fuller look at her glam which included her lengthy pants covering her heels.

The last slide showed her rocking her three-piece outfit this time with her oversized blazer jacket thrown over her sheer top. Fans filed to the comment section showing their approval and gushing over her. Many lined red heart emojis, reminding Rexha that she was loved.