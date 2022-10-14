Bebe Rexha churns out timeless music as much as she serves effortless looks and her social media pages carry the evidence. The star was on to some fashion adventure in one of her latest Instagram posts when she showed off in an all-pink look from Valentino. Rexha put her bold curves on display in the three-piece outfit as she added some sizzling details.
Bebe Rexha Stuns In See-Through Valentino Top
The Latest
A Little Valentino Moment
The music star basked in her beauty hour rocking a sheer armless top that accentuated her smooth-looking skin. Rexha kept her chest area covered in a matching pink bra while her tummy area could be seen. The Say My Name crooner tucked the sheer top into a pair of pink wide-legged pants while she covered her hands in elbow-length gloves. Rexha came through with a matching makeup look that included nude glam and highlights of pink eyeshadow. The 33-year-old slicked her curls into a low bun and away from her heart-shaped face.
Fans Were Enthralled
Rexha's pink look included a series of Instagram photos, with the first image being an up-close photo keeping the focus on her face and gloved fingers. The award-winning songstress sported a sparkly tennis necklace while showing a piercing gaze for the camera. In the next slide, Rexha gave a fuller look at her glam which included her lengthy pants covering her heels.
The last slide showed her rocking her three-piece outfit this time with her oversized blazer jacket thrown over her sheer top. Fans filed to the comment section showing their approval and gushing over her. Many lined red heart emojis, reminding Rexha that she was loved.
A Saint Laurent Moment
Fashion moments define the scope of different people's style choices and recently, Rexha's seems to be ingrained in designers. Back in September, the star stepped into the cool Beverly Hills evening rocking an all-black look from Saint Laurent. The Home singer's curves were outlined in a deep-plunging jumpsuit that clung to her body. She styled the look with a small purse and a pair of block heels. Rexha's high-end look also came with coiffed curls. In more of the snaps shared, she posed outdoors with pals while strolling through the streets.
Rexha's Recent Milestones
While she basks in eureka fashion moments, Rexha's career has also been quite rewarding. She had quite a euphoric moment with her latest single and collaboration with star producer David Guetta. The single, titled I'm Good, impressively topped charts across the world. The Rexha-Guetta collaboration is a rework of a 1999 Eiffel 65 song. This is one of the singer's scores of achievements including her last two successful albums from 2017 and 2021.