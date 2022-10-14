Ellie Goulding's latest outing was a headlining one thanks to the bold looks she opted for at the 2022 Attitude Awards show in London. The singer brandished a daring display of her stunning form while emerging a winner at the event. Scroll to see Goulding make a statement with her glam choice.
Ellie Goulding Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit
Goulding Goes For Bold!
The Love Me Like You Do crooner left little to the imagination in a one-piece catsuit that outlines her curves. The see-through black outfit left her matching lingerie on display. Goulding clad her feet in black chunky high boots that left the contrast in her blonde tresses. The musician let the waves cascade down her shoulders in a center part.
Her catsuit was far from plain as it bore rainbow-inspired gemstones all over the surface. It also bore an asymmetrical line running down the middle. The gemstones on her outfit matched the carefully laid-out eye shadow stones on her eye makeup. In the snapshot on Instagram, Goulding posed with her Ally award, displaying her latest big win to the delight of fans.
A Different Red Carpet Glam
While Goulding's catsuit glam was her award and acceptance speech look, she rocked a different look for the red carpet. The Still Falling For You singer graced the red carpet in a colorful tie-dye dress with mermaid details at the tail area. The outfit gently clung to her curves while baring a little V at the neck area.
The up-turned v-cut showed a demarcation from her upper body to the skirt area. Goulding's catsuit look had been dark-themed makeup, but with her mermaid dress, she opted for shades of green and blue eye makeup to match the tie-dye patterns.
Updates On Goulding
Goulding has pretty much reclined from the spotlight taking out time to bond with her young son, Arthur, and it has paid off. In a recent interview, the songwriter opened up about combatting anxiety and panic attacks with her child's help. According to Mirror, she explained how his warm hugs were miraculous and did her some good. The 35-year-old stated: “When I get anxious, giving Arthur cuddles and hanging out with him really makes me feel a lot better.”
Inside Her Life As A Mom
In 2019, Goulding married art collector Caspar Joplin in a York Minster ceremony that had royals like Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice in attendance. She and Caspar welcomed their son in May 2021, and since then she took some time away from her career to focus on motherhood. Through it all, Goulding has experienced immense change noting that had become even more emotional than she used to be. Presently, Goulding is preparing to return to the music scene with her fifth album, after scoring a Top 40 in July.