Ellie Goulding Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

The Love Me Like You Do crooner left little to the imagination in a one-piece catsuit that outlines her curves. The see-through black outfit left her matching lingerie on display. Goulding clad her feet in black chunky high boots that left the contrast in her blonde tresses. The musician let the waves cascade down her shoulders in a center part.

Her catsuit was far from plain as it bore rainbow-inspired gemstones all over the surface. It also bore an asymmetrical line running down the middle. The gemstones on her outfit matched the carefully laid-out eye shadow stones on her eye makeup. In the snapshot on Instagram, Goulding posed with her Ally award, displaying her latest big win to the delight of fans.