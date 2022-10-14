Vanessa Hudgens Rocks A Body-Hugging Black Dress And Holographic Boots

The Bad Boys For Life actress who's quite versed with the whims of fashion slipped her form into a little black dress with halter details and wide arm cuts. The dress bore a thigh-high slit giving way for Hudgens' holographic boots. The boots which climbed up to her knees were a perfect match for the star's bold eyeshadow look. Keeping the focus on her eyes and boots, Hudgens slicked her brunette tresses into a low bun with a center part.

She kept her look glittery with a pair of drop earrings and some ankle rings. Hudgens had stepped out for the launch of the Margalicious margarita with Ashbourne. To this effect, the Princess Switch star represented the occasion with a neon green can of the margarita brand.