Vanessa Hudgens' latest glam had her combining two contrasting colors that melded perfectly. The actress displayed images of her grand glam on Instagram giving fans a look into how she celebrated a recent milestone. The rom-com star outlined her figure in a sensational piece while mixing it up with a splash of green. Check out how Hudgens slayed her eye-catching outfit.
Vanessa Hudgens Rocks A Body-Hugging Black Dress And Holographic Boots
The Latest
Some Margarita Goodness!
The Bad Boys For Life actress who's quite versed with the whims of fashion slipped her form into a little black dress with halter details and wide arm cuts. The dress bore a thigh-high slit giving way for Hudgens' holographic boots. The boots which climbed up to her knees were a perfect match for the star's bold eyeshadow look. Keeping the focus on her eyes and boots, Hudgens slicked her brunette tresses into a low bun with a center part.
She kept her look glittery with a pair of drop earrings and some ankle rings. Hudgens had stepped out for the launch of the Margalicious margarita with Ashbourne. To this effect, the Princess Switch star represented the occasion with a neon green can of the margarita brand.
Other A-listers Who Showed Up For Hudgens
In her Instagram post, the TV star shared a series of snapshots that showed other celebrities who graced the event. She heartily posed with stars like Rosario Dawson, Paris Hilton, and Ashley Benson who were equally stunning.
Hilton appeared in a patterned blue and black flared jumpsuit while she let her blonde waves fall around her shoulders. Dawson and Benson were in tune with Hudgens as they opted for black outfits too. While Benson's bandage dress bore basic details around the bra-style bodice, Dawson spiced her look with a black bowler hat.
How Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Bold Colors
Style is a crucial part of showbiz, and Hudgens understands the assignment. From her High School Musical days to becoming the Coachella style icon, it is safe to say that she knows her onions. One more piece of evidence is the splash of colors on Instagram. Back in August, the former child star introduced fans to a new flavor of her Cali Water brand and she served looks alongside a can of her Cali Water.
The 33-year-old bared her body in a black and deep pink look that included a hater crop top and belted bikini-style bottoms. Hudgens added a touch of pink by throwing on an oversize blazer jacket that reached her knees.
She Is Preparing For Halloween
It's bold colors season for Hudgens and fans might just get to see her incorporate that in her Halloween fashion this season. Since the beginning of October, Hudgens has been sharing style inspirations from her past Halloween costume lookbooks. Her lineup of posts did not leave out her little dog Darla who looked adorable in a vampire cape. The movie star also displayed a bride of Chucky look that came complete with fake blood palm prints on the wall. Fans could gear up for what Hudgens has in store for Halloween this season.