Father Wonders If He's A Jerk For Lashing Out At Wife After She Sabotages His Daughter's Birthday Cake

Birthdays are special for everyone, but they can be even more emotional when you're a parent. Naturally, you want everything to be perfect for your child's big day, which sometimes means putting your feelings aside. But what happens when your spouse deliberately sabotages your daughter's birthday cake?

 

That's the situation one dad found himself in, and he's not sure if he was wrong for lashing out at his wife afterward. Reddit user Am535799 has shared on a subreddit how his wife ruined his daughter's birthday cake and how he reacted to the situation.

 

This is what happened.

 

The 37-year-old father and husband shared he has a 13-year daughter Olivia from his previous marriage. He is now married to his current wife, who has a daughter Britney, 16. He said that Olivia is the complete opposite of her step-sister.

 

On Olivia's 13th birthday, the OP wanted a chocolate cake for her because that's her favorite kind. However, his wife opposes the idea, as Britney hates chocolate. The wife said it would be better if he got a Vanilla cake because it's Britney's favorite. But Olivia hates vanilla. The OP said as it was Olivia's birthday, she should have the cake she wanted. However, his wife got upset, saying he had no regard for what Britney wanted. However, the OP refused to budge on the issue and decided to get a chocolate cake for Olivia.

On the day of the birthday, the OP went to the bakery to get his daughter's chocolate cake but was surprised to see his wife had gotten a vanilla cake with small bits of chocolate on top to make it "look" like a chocolate cake. The OP was livid and accused his wife of sabotaging Olivia's birthday cake. His wife explained that she did it to please both daughters, but the OP had none of it. He called the bakery and explained what had happened, forcing them to replace the cake.

 

The wife didn't participate in the birthday celebrations afterward and started a huge argument with the OP calling him selfish and controlling. The OP stood his ground and said as this was his daughter's birthday, she could be selfish for once. Now, the OP is wondering if he was in the wrong for lashing out at his wife and causing such a big scene on Olivia's birthday.

 

Readers quickly point out that the OP was not in the wrong and that his wife was being unreasonable. Some commented that the wife was showing favoritism towards her daughter, while others said the wife was being manipulative. Some said Britney should have understood the situation more as she was older.

 

Clearly, the OP was in the right here, and his wife was being unreasonable. No child's birthday should be ruined because their parent tries to score points with their step-sibling. Hopefully, this family can move past this incident and have a happy future together.

