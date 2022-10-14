Father Wonders If He's A Jerk For Lashing Out At Wife After She Sabotages His Daughter's Birthday Cake

Birthdays are special for everyone, but they can be even more emotional when you're a parent. Naturally, you want everything to be perfect for your child's big day, which sometimes means putting your feelings aside. But what happens when your spouse deliberately sabotages your daughter's birthday cake?

That's the situation one dad found himself in, and he's not sure if he was wrong for lashing out at his wife afterward. Reddit user Am535799 has shared on a subreddit how his wife ruined his daughter's birthday cake and how he reacted to the situation.

This is what happened.

The 37-year-old father and husband shared he has a 13-year daughter Olivia from his previous marriage. He is now married to his current wife, who has a daughter Britney, 16. He said that Olivia is the complete opposite of her step-sister.

On Olivia's 13th birthday, the OP wanted a chocolate cake for her because that's her favorite kind. However, his wife opposes the idea, as Britney hates chocolate. The wife said it would be better if he got a Vanilla cake because it's Britney's favorite. But Olivia hates vanilla. The OP said as it was Olivia's birthday, she should have the cake she wanted. However, his wife got upset, saying he had no regard for what Britney wanted. However, the OP refused to budge on the issue and decided to get a chocolate cake for Olivia.