Bella Hadid proved that Kendall Jenner isn't the only one freeing the nipple back in 2018. The supermodel sizzled in an understated way as she bravely showed her chest in an Instagram share while stunning in a white dress - the doll-like look took on ethereal vibes as Bella went braless and sheer. The Versace ambassador was featured on photographer Steven Pan's social media, and the photo is likely still receiving fan attention.
Bella Hadid Stuns In See-Through Braless Dress
The Latest
Stuns In Braless Look
Bella posed indoors, by white walls, and seated on a blue couch. The sister to Gig Hadid looked flawless as she ditched the bra and modeled a sheer white dress with a structured and bustier-like top, spaghetti straps, plus a billowing and polka-dot skirt.
The gorgeous number also boasted a fitted waistline with opaque panels, although see-through was definitely the predominant finish. Bella wore her dark locks swept back, also sporting low-key and minimal makeup. A thick and pale pink choker necklace added an unusual flourish. "#onemore #bellahadid #outtake," a caption read.
2022 Headlines
Bella has been making headlines galore of late, not limited to hitting NYC with boyfriend Marc Kalman, plus featuring heavily during the recent Paris Fashion Week, where she walked for Givenchy. Earlier this month, the runway regular also walked for British designer Stella McCartney, plus Italian sister brand to Prada, Miu Miu.
Landing More Ambassador Gigs
Bella only fronts the biggest and the best. In May 2022, she landed a new ambassador status for the luxury jewelry brand Swarovski. “Swarovski celebrates all people and the idea of modern glamour, and I love that," she stated of her joining. "It can express feelings of love and also mark all those important moments in our lives. For me, jewelry gives confidence and reflects my personality and mood for the day. It is very much a part of my life,” she added.
The star has previously fronted the Swiss luxury watch brand TAG Heuer.
Victoria Beckham Love
Bella has also been snapped up by former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham. Posting to Instagram recently, Bella shouted out the mom of four after modeling a green dress from her brand, writing:
"Oh gosh I just have to say…. VB you are just as incredible as one would expect… I adore you and all that you are ! Congratulations on a beautiful collection … this look made me so happy🖤 @victoriabeckham @jane_how @piergiorgio @diane.kendal @duffy_duffy."