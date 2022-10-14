Bella Hadid Stuns In See-Through Braless Dress

Bella posed indoors, by white walls, and seated on a blue couch. The sister to Gig Hadid looked flawless as she ditched the bra and modeled a sheer white dress with a structured and bustier-like top, spaghetti straps, plus a billowing and polka-dot skirt.

The gorgeous number also boasted a fitted waistline with opaque panels, although see-through was definitely the predominant finish. Bella wore her dark locks swept back, also sporting low-key and minimal makeup. A thick and pale pink choker necklace added an unusual flourish. "#onemore #bellahadid #outtake," a caption read.