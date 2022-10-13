'When She’s Freaking Out?': Joe Rogan Slams 'Disgusting' Criticism Of Simone Biles Online

Simone Biles was widely considered the greatest gymnast on Earth. She proudly represented the United States of America and led the nation to the ultimate glory, sitting on top of the world as one of the most beloved and respected young athletes in the nation.

However, his reputation and that status took a major bump when she decided to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles claimed she wasn't in a good place, mentally, and she just couldn't handle the pressure at the time, prompting plenty of criticism left and right.