There was a time when Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the top 10 most famous people on Earth. Even years after his peak in Hollywood or as the reigning Mr. Olympia champion, the former Terminator star is still well-known all over the globe.

Needless to say, being such a public person has its perks but also its complications. Arnold, for one, hasn't been able to enjoy privacy in his love life for decades, with people constantly scooping around or speculating about it.