'Stranger Things' Star Joseph Quinn Becomes Dior's New Global Ambassador

Congratulations are in order for British actor Joseph Quinn who recently bagged a big win in the fashion sphere. The star has been named Dior's new global ambassador. Quinn joins a host of other a-list celebrities as the face of Dior fragrance.
Joseph Poses With Dior's New Fragrant
Dior Beauty welcomed Quinn as a brand ambassador in a recent Instagram post. The actor is now the first global ambassador for Gris Dior which is part of the La Collection Privée Christian Dior. In the image, the Stranger Things actor posed with the brand's fragrance. The image showed the actor waist up, dressed in a black suit with matching inner. The snap showed him posing while holding up the Gris Dior fragrance.
Quinn tilted his head to the side and stretched and arm forward. He holds the transparent bottle of fragrance in his hand with the camera capturing the name of the fragrance. A lot of fans were quick to congratulate Quinn on this new achievement.
Becoming Dior's New Global Ambassador
Just like big-shot stars like Johnny Depp, Charlize Theron, Natalie Portman, and Jennifer Lawrence, Quinn is also now among the faces of Dior fragrance. The actor was made the first Ambassador for Gris Dior. The reason Quinn was chosen as the ambassador was shared during a statement by the LVMH-owned brand. The Dickensian actor was described as "a mesmerizing and mysterious actor." The statement further read that his mysterious and mesmerizing nature fit the smooth chypre accord of the fragrance.
The Gris Dior fragrance was designed as the scented transcription of the symbolic color of Avenue Montaigne House. The Gris Dior has a citrus and floral scent. It also features an amber moss base. The product can be purchased online and comes in both 250ml and 125ml sizes.
About Joseph Quinn
Quinn played Eddie Munson, a devoted metalhead and the leader of The Hellfire Club at Hawkins High in Stranger Things. To fully prepare for his epic life-saving guitar solo, Quinn had to play "a lot of Metallica." In an interview a few years back, the actor shared that he attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA).
Although he knew how to play the guitar, he had to practice playing maniacally to fit his role. It was revealed that Quinn played the intro to Metallica's 1986 song, Master of Puppets during the series. Quinn also had to learn about Dungeons & Dragons for his role. Although it proved a bit difficult, he was able to learn how to play the game in the Netflix series.
Sharing His Experiences During 'Stranger Things'
Quinn has had an impressive career over the years. His first appearance was on the British series, Postcode in 2011. He moved on to play more roles in Game Of Thrones and Catherine the Great. The 29-year-old actor shared how he landed the role of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things.
The actor shared he only sent two tapes to the Duffer brothers and was automatically offered the part. Quinn shared it was "daunting" to join the show when it was in its fourth season. Although he joined in season 4, he expressed his gratitude for being on the show.