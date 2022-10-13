'Stranger Things' Star Joseph Quinn Becomes Dior's New Global Ambassador

Dior Beauty welcomed Quinn as a brand ambassador in a recent Instagram post. The actor is now the first global ambassador for Gris Dior which is part of the La Collection Privée Christian Dior. In the image, the Stranger Things actor posed with the brand's fragrance. The image showed the actor waist up, dressed in a black suit with matching inner. The snap showed him posing while holding up the Gris Dior fragrance.

Quinn tilted his head to the side and stretched and arm forward. He holds the transparent bottle of fragrance in his hand with the camera capturing the name of the fragrance. A lot of fans were quick to congratulate Quinn on this new achievement.