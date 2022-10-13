Jennifer Lawrence Looks Chic In A Waistcoat

Jennifer Lawrence has kicked off the press tour for her upcoming Causeway movie with a couple of timeless looks from her favorite brand, The Row. During a Q&A at the BFI London Film Festival on October 8, the 32-year-old cut a stylish figure in a black waistcoat and matching trousers, worn with a simple white tee.

Picked up from the spring/summer 2023 collection, the smart ensemble was just the first in a series of head-turning outfits she showcased that day, with stylist Kate Young curating all of her London looks.

