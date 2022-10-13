Jennifer Lawrence Looks Chic In A Waistcoat

Jennifer Lawrence in black top with white beads and large pearl earrings at an event.
Getty | Dave J Hogan

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Jennifer Lawrence has kicked off the press tour for her upcoming Causeway movie with a couple of timeless looks from her favorite brand, The Row. During a Q&A at the BFI London Film Festival on October 8, the 32-year-old cut a stylish figure in a black waistcoat and matching trousers, worn with a simple white tee.

Picked up from the spring/summer 2023 collection, the smart ensemble was just the first in a series of head-turning outfits she showcased that day, with stylist Kate Young curating all of her London looks.

Chic, Understated Accessories

jennifer lawrence picturehouse
Getty | Stuart C. Wilson

For her Causeway Q&A at Picturehouse Central, Lawrence stepped up her shoe game with a set of black strappy sandals from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s collaboration with Gia Borghini. She wore understated jewelry, which included a bangle bracelet by Monica Vinader X Kate Young. The star was later photographed outside the venue rocking ’90s-inspired oval Garrett Leight sunglasses that added a retro vibe to the monochrome fit.

Rocking The Vest Trend

jennifer lawrence picturehouse
Getty | Neil Mockford

Later that same day, the Don't Look Up star hit the BFI London Film Festival red carpet in a gorgeous Del Core dress for the Causeway European premiere. The sleeveless column gown had a modest neckline and a long skirt falling well past her ankles, with a cinched waist accentuating her figure. A see-through, fishnet cape covered in pearls and beads added pizzazz to the demure look. Likewise, the dress was adorned with pearl beading across its length.

The theme also carried through to her accessories, as she sported pearl drop earrings from Sidney Garber. Strappy black heels from Gianvito Rossi completed her red-carpet look.

Her Red-Carpet London Looks

Jennifer Lawrence in black gown with see-through beaded cape at the 'Causeway' European premiere.
Getty | Dave J Hogan

For her third outfit change during her London press tour, Lawrence once again went with The Row and opted for a sleek LBD. The actress was photographed later that evening leaving the Mayfair Hotel in an effortlessly chic black fitted dress with a bateau neckline and short cap sleeves. She sported the same earrings and sandals she wore on the red carpet, with a shorter hemline revealing their thin ankle straps and stiletto heels. Adding to her accessories was a black velvet clutch.

Read more about her new movie below.

Her First Major Project Since Becoming A Mom

Jennifer Lawrence in black fitted dress with strappy heels and a clutch.
Getty | Ricky Vigil M

Lawrence's London appearance comes two days after the first trailer for Causeway was released on October 6. Lawrence plays the lead role in the drama, which tells the story of an American soldier named Lynsey who sustains a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home in New Orleans.

Directed by Drama Desk-winner Lila Neugebauer, the movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10 and will be released theatrically and on Apple TV+ on November 4.

This is Lawrence's first major project after welcoming her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in February.

The film also stars Brian Tyree Henry as Lindsey's boyfriend, James Aucoin, as well as Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderso, and Jayne Houdyshell.

Watch the movie trailer below.

