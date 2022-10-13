Jennifer Lopez can always be relied on to be an on-trend glam inspiration. The "Jenny From The Block" singer locked down fall style recently as she showcased her perfect mocha-colored nails - while they might not come with a pumpkin spice smell, they're definitely what everyone wants to be wearing right now. The Hustlers actress' manicurist Tom Bachik has shared a photo of his famous client's claws, and it's perfect for anyone looking for a little inspo.
Jennifer Lopez Is Giving Us All The Fall Nails Inspiration We Need
Nails On Fleek
The photo showed the A-Lister's hands resting on her leg as she wore caramel-colored pants. Fans saw a not-too-long gel manicure as JLo showcased a medium-brown and glossy coat.
Options for getting your own include Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Particuliere, a mushroom kind of brown, plus OPI's Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in You Don't Know Jacques, which is more taupe. In a caption, Tom wrote: "The perfect mocha shade 💅🏼 for when you can’t get enough ☕️ 🤎 @jlo #nailsbytombachik." Of course, Lopez also flashed her massive ring as she continues to make headlines for her 2022 wedding to actor Ben Affleck.
Fans, meanwhile, are loving it. One wrote: "I know this fifty wherever I see it, it's the most beautiful, what color is it."
Doing Her Wedding Nails
Tom was behind the nails on Jennifer's wedding day as she and Affleck made it official - the famous couple was engaged back in the day and are now finally reunited.
"Minimal but Meaningful Wedding Day Mani 🤍 🕊," he wrote, adding: "White on white on white was the vibe. Intimate moments and personal details [are] what made Jennifer's custom wedding nails so special."
Running JLo Beauty
JLo continues to enjoy success as a beauty entrepreneur, joining the likes of moguls Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.
In July, the Latina singer promoted a new product that promises to smooth and shape the booty - after all, it is her domain. Addressing her Instagram followers, Lopez posed in a booty-baring black bodysuit while flaunting her world-famous figure, writing: "It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!"