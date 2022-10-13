Jennifer Lopez Is Giving Us All The Fall Nails Inspiration We Need

Jennifer Lopez
Shutterstock | 1296406

Entertainment
Geri Green

Jennifer Lopez can always be relied on to be an on-trend glam inspiration. The "Jenny From The Block" singer locked down fall style recently as she showcased her perfect mocha-colored nails - while they might not come with a pumpkin spice smell, they're definitely what everyone wants to be wearing right now. The Hustlers actress' manicurist Tom Bachik has shared a photo of his famous client's claws, and it's perfect for anyone looking for a little inspo.

The Latest

NFL Legends Who Are Broke Now

Tom Brady's New Yacht is Bigger Than the Titanic

30 Selfies Taken Before Tragedy (#9 is Unbelievably Tragic)

The Most Paused Movie Moments

It Was The Most Famous Movie Line Ever, But He Was Never Meant To Say It

Nails On Fleek

Jennifer Lopez
Getty | Kevin Winter

The photo showed the A-Lister's hands resting on her leg as she wore caramel-colored pants. Fans saw a not-too-long gel manicure as JLo showcased a medium-brown and glossy coat.

Options for getting your own include Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Particuliere, a mushroom kind of brown, plus OPI's Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in You Don't Know Jacques, which is more taupe. In a caption, Tom wrote: "The perfect mocha shade 💅🏼 for when you can’t get enough ☕️ 🤎 @jlo #nailsbytombachik." Of course, Lopez also flashed her massive ring as she continues to make headlines for her 2022 wedding to actor Ben Affleck.

Fans, meanwhile, are loving it. One wrote: "I know this fifty wherever I see it, it's the most beautiful, what color is it."

Entertainment

Zendaya Stuns In Retro See-Through Braless Top

By chisom

Doing Her Wedding Nails

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Getty | Romain Maurice

Tom was behind the nails on Jennifer's wedding day as she and Affleck made it official - the famous couple was engaged back in the day and are now finally reunited.

"Minimal but Meaningful Wedding Day Mani 🤍 🕊," he wrote, adding: "White on white on white was the vibe. Intimate moments and personal details [are] what made Jennifer's custom wedding nails so special."

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Braless Bodysuit

Scarlett Johansson Poses In Her Sexy Underwear Outdoors

Running JLo Beauty

Jennifer Lopez
Getty | Jennifer Graylock - PA Images

JLo continues to enjoy success as a beauty entrepreneur, joining the likes of moguls Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

In July, the Latina singer promoted a new product that promises to smooth and shape the booty - after all, it is her domain. Addressing her Instagram followers, Lopez posed in a booty-baring black bodysuit while flaunting her world-famous figure, writing: "It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!"

Get A JLo Beauty Booty

Jennifer Lopez
Getty | Andrew Toth

As it was her birthday, JLo gifted a special drop of "#JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm" available on JLoBeauty so fans can "shop the video for some seriously sexy science!"

Read Next

Must Read

Mila Kunis Is 'Super Natural' In See-Through Lace Top

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Crochet Dress

Millie Bobby Brown Goes Topless In A Bra And Unbuttoned Jeans

Andre Agassi And Steffi Graf Call Tennis A 'Weird Sport' And Are Glad Their Children Didn’t Follow In Their Footsteps

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.