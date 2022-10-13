Father Wonders If He's A Jerk For Refusing To Pay For His Daughter’s Honeymoon After She Canceled Her Wedding

It is no secret that there is a lot of stress tied to a wedding. While some people dream about this day their whole life and are thrilled to plan each little detail, others might not be so sure about what they want, and when the time comes, they can be very indecisive about their original plan.

This post on Reddit is one of the best examples of doubtful engaged couples whose original wedding plans changed. The original poster (OP) is the bride's father, who wasn't happy about how things went after his daughter canceled the wedding.

He explained that he has three kids with his wife and they had decided to give $10K to each of them whenever they got engaged, either for the wedding or a down payment for a house. Their eldest children had chosen to use the money for a home, but when the youngest daughter got engaged, she and her fiance decided to have a big wedding instead.

The OP and his wife kept their promise and began by spending $5K on several deposits, including caterers, a venue, a DJ, and more. Still, all the deposits were non-refundable.

After some months of stressful planning, the couple realized they didn't want a big wedding anymore and wanted to have an extended honeymoon across the world instead. The problem was that they wished for the parents to pay for it with the remaining $5K from the $10K they were promised.