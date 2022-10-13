Father Wonders If He's A Jerk For Refusing To Pay For His Daughter’s Honeymoon After She Canceled Her Wedding

It is no secret that there is a lot of stress tied to a wedding. While some people dream about this day their whole life and are thrilled to plan each little detail, others might not be so sure about what they want, and when the time comes, they can be very indecisive about their original plan.

This post on Reddit is one of the best examples of doubtful engaged couples whose original wedding plans changed. The original poster (OP) is the bride's father, who wasn't happy about how things went after his daughter canceled the wedding.

He explained that he has three kids with his wife and they had decided to give $10K to each of them whenever they got engaged, either for the wedding or a down payment for a house. Their eldest children had chosen to use the money for a home, but when the youngest daughter got engaged, she and her fiance decided to have a big wedding instead.

The OP and his wife kept their promise and began by spending $5K on several deposits, including caterers, a venue, a DJ, and more. Still, all the deposits were non-refundable.

After some months of stressful planning, the couple realized they didn't want a big wedding anymore and wanted to have an extended honeymoon across the world instead. The problem was that they wished for the parents to pay for it with the remaining $5K from the $10K they were promised.

They Gave Her $5K For Their Non-Refundable Deposits

reddit post
reddit | Reddit

He Added That They Weren't Involved In Any Of The Decisions

reddit post
reddit | reddit

The Mother Still Wants To Give Her Some Money, But The Father Refuses

reddit post
reddit | reddit

The Daughter Was Very Upset About Her Father's Reaction

Though the OP wasn't mad because they changed their minds, he was upset that they were asking for the rest of the money because that was never an option or part of the plan.

Furthermore, the couple isn't ready to settle down in a house and is comfortable with their rented apartment, so they don't have any interest in purchasing a home any time soon.

The OP asked for advice because he wanted to know if he was wrong since he didn't want to give them the rest of the money, while his daughter believes she is entitled to it since both of her siblings received the same amount, and his wife wanted to give them some money to use in their honeymoon.

Most people agreed with him and let him know that he was right in their eyes because it wasn't his fault that his daughter and her fiance had wasted all that money. However, others agreed with his wife and believed it was better to end things well by giving them at least a couple of thousand, something he is not happy about.

Lastly, some comments were completely different because they thought the daughter was right and entitled to that money, and it was the right thing to do since both of her siblings used their $10k. It seems like the post created a lot of mixed feelings, so who do you think was right?

The Common Response Agreed With The Father

reddit
reddit | reddit

A User Suggested That They Could Give Her The Money For A House In The Future

reddit comment
reddit | reddit

Some Users Thought She Was Entitled To The Money

reddit comment
reddit | reddit

