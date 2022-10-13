Nicolas Cage’s Weirdest Movie Is Getting Rebooted Into A TV Series

Actor Nicolas Cage
Getty | Sonia Recchia

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Interesting news! There will be a new iteration of The Wicker Man, but it will be a TV show this time around. The Wicker Man was first a feature picture released in theaters in 1973. However, the movie was remade in 2006, starring Nicolas Cage as the lead actor.

The Imaginarium and Urban Myth Films, a production company led by Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish, will now remake the movie again, but this time into a TV series. The screenplay was written by Howard Overman, and the producers are currently looking for a broadcast outlet for the show.

Keep scrolling for more interesting updates about the film.

The Latest

Father Wonders If He's A Jerk For Refusing To Pay For His Daughter’s Honeymoon After She Canceled Her Wedding

Jennifer Lawrence Looks Chic In A Waistcoat

This Lily Collins Thriller Movie Is Crushing It On Netflix

Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress

This Arnold Schwarzenegger Action-Packed Reboot Is #1 On HBO

No Significant Link To The Original Film

The upcoming TV series will be a remake of The Wicker Man, but with no link to the original movie. Although there will be many similarities between The Wicker Man series and the movies, the new adaptation will have some significant modifications to go with modernizing the story to be told in a contemporary environment.

Entertainment

Zendaya Stuns In Retro See-Through Braless Top

By chisom

A Fresh And Fantastic Version

According to reports from Movie Web, Howard Overman, who also worked on Misfits and War of the Worlds, said the new series would explore the same themes of ritual, sacrifice, and superstition in a fresh, updated version. With that being said, there is a possibility that Nicolas won't participate in this remake.

Additionally, Jonathan has hinted that Howard "created a bold, shocking, and unique series, pulling the themes and terrifying power of the original Wicker Man into a thrilling modern setting." Urban Myth's Johnny Capps also described the series as a "fantastic collaboration."

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Braless Bodysuit

Scarlett Johansson Poses In Her Sexy Underwear Outdoors

A New Opportunity For A Bigger Success

Despite the success of the original The Wicker Man, there is no assurance that a remake would be as successful. This is coupled with the many criticisms of the 2006 film. Most critics agreed that the movie was far funnier than it was meant to be.

The movie failed terribly despite any humor that may have been present. However, given that version has been out for 16 years, it is reasonable to presume that most people have either forgotten about it or have not seen it, leaving this new series to discover its own success.

A Look Into The Original 'The Wicker Man'

In the first movie, Edward Malus, a police officer, gets a call from his ex-wife saying that his daughter Rowan has vanished. The search for his daughter then propels Edward to a strange Neo-pagan island in the Pacific Northwest. The movie included several ludicrous one-liners that gave viewers the impression that it wasn't quite the somber reworking they had hoped for.

There is little information on The Wicker Man's release date. However, one can be sure that it might take some time for production to start and for casting news to spread.

Read Next

Must Read

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Crochet Dress

Mila Kunis Is 'Super Natural' In See-Through Lace Top

Millie Bobby Brown Goes Topless In A Bra And Unbuttoned Jeans

Andre Agassi And Steffi Graf Call Tennis A 'Weird Sport' And Are Glad Their Children Didn’t Follow In Their Footsteps

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.