Nicolas Cage’s Weirdest Movie Is Getting Rebooted Into A TV Series

Interesting news! There will be a new iteration of The Wicker Man, but it will be a TV show this time around. The Wicker Man was first a feature picture released in theaters in 1973. However, the movie was remade in 2006, starring Nicolas Cage as the lead actor.

The Imaginarium and Urban Myth Films, a production company led by Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish, will now remake the movie again, but this time into a TV series. The screenplay was written by Howard Overman, and the producers are currently looking for a broadcast outlet for the show.

