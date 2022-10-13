Anna Kendrick's fans haven't forgotten the old snaps that both showed off her legs and shouted out Valentino. The 37-year-old actress made 2014 headlines for flaunting her fabulous pins while clad in the iconic Italian designer - fortunately, for Anna's fans, the photos are still live on her Instagram account. Anna sizzled in a mini dress and high heels look back in the day, also mentioning the brand she was wearing in her caption.
Anna Kendrick Shows Off Legs In Valentino Mini Dress
Fans can always expect a little humor from Anna. The Love Life star posed for side-by-side photos while indoors, also smiling as she showed off her tiny waist and pint-sized frame in her glam look. Anna was modeling a printed and sleeveless brown minidress, one adorned by colorful white, pink, and black spots, also boasting a cinched and figure-hugging waist.
Anna looked like a total doll as she posed all innocent-like with one hand to her mouth in the first image, then laughing in the second. The star also wore dark stiletto heels, plus her long brown hair down around her shoulders. She added in a sexy red lip, plus dewy makeup.
Always A Little Funny
In a caption, Anna wrote: "Today is brought to you by RED Valentino, Louboutin, Vhernier, last night's spaghetti carbonara, and Spanx...the real MVP." Valentino is now fronted by 26-year-old actress Zendaya, and it's also been getting major promo from actress Kiernan Shipka.
Anna is known for her casual style and her mini dress love - last year, she rocked up to the Love Life red carpet in a pink Lanvin mini dress.
Short Girl Style Tips
Without any heels, Anna is 5'2'', something she regularly jokes about.
"When I was younger I specifically wouldn't wear heels because even in heels I'm still not tall. You know the way you get yourself worked up when you're a kid? I had this crazy idea that if I wore them people would notice and say, 'You're not even tall in heels!' I committed to flip-flops and sneakers because I was like, 'I'm short and that's just what it is, and I don't want to try and correct something,'" she told Glamour.
To 'Stretch' The Figure
As to elongating her frame overall, Anna has one more tip she tried a few times when in a pinch: bunching something up and putting on a big belt - but it has to be a dress that goes with a big belt.