Anna Kendrick Shows Off Legs In Valentino Mini Dress

Fans can always expect a little humor from Anna. The Love Life star posed for side-by-side photos while indoors, also smiling as she showed off her tiny waist and pint-sized frame in her glam look. Anna was modeling a printed and sleeveless brown minidress, one adorned by colorful white, pink, and black spots, also boasting a cinched and figure-hugging waist.

Anna looked like a total doll as she posed all innocent-like with one hand to her mouth in the first image, then laughing in the second. The star also wore dark stiletto heels, plus her long brown hair down around her shoulders. She added in a sexy red lip, plus dewy makeup.