Brooke Shields Strips Down For SKIMS Lingerie Shoot

Brooke Shields is the latest celebrity to lend her face (and her entire body) to Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand. The 57-year-old appears in the newest lingerie campaign that debuted on September 27 and she looks absolutely incredible.

This is the first bra line launched by SKIMS and Brooke couldn't wait to share it on Instagram. The actress/model posted four of her favorite snaps from the photoshoot, racking up by far the most "Likes" since her emotional goodbye to her sophomore daughter back in August.

Scroll for photos!

Flawless At 57

Brooke Shields in black tune top and trousers at an event.
Getty | Roy Rochlin

Brooke Shields has still got it at 57. Stripping down to her underwear for SKIMS, she modeled two different looks and delivered one sultry pose after another. In the slideshow posted one week prior to the launch, she's flaunting her toned stomach and perfect legs in the No Show Molded Unlined Balconette Bra -- opting for a nude design paired with matching seamless bikini bottoms. She then changes into the Weightless Scoop Bra, going for a rich chocolate-brown hue worn with coordinating high-rise tights.

 

“I’m so honored and excited to be in @SKIMS first ever bra campaign,” she wrote alongside the photos. “I can honestly say that these bras are something we can all feel confident and comfortable in. 🤍”

Scroll for more from the SKIMS campaign!

'Confidence Is Sexy'

Brooke Shields flicks back hair in tight black latex midi dress and pointy-toe heels.
Getty | Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin

The post has since blown up with compliments from fans and fellow celebrities who couldn't stop gushing over Brooke's enviable figure. "WHATS HAPPENING???? Scorch!" commented actress Ali Wentworth, while pal Katie Couric said, "Wow! Beautiful!!!"

One follower was super enthusiastic about the share, writing: “Thank you for keeping Fifty Plus so Fabulous!”

“Holy smokes!! 🔥🔥🔥,” said another user.

Brooke kept the scorching posts coming with a follow-up video wherein she offered her inspiring take on body image and what makes her feel sexy, all while giving viewers a better look at the plunging chocolate bra. "Confidence is sexy 🖤 It feels like SKIMS," read her caption. Watch the video below.

Scroll for more videos from the SKIMS campaign!

More On The SKIMS Campaign

Brooke Shields in tight black latex midi dress and pointy-toe heels.
Getty | Theo Wargo

The SKIMS new campaign is certainly inclusive and features models of all ages and body types, among whom plenty of famous names stand out. Its bra line includes 15 styles in 14 shades and up to 62 sizes and promises to deliver "a better bra" made from a variety of materials, including 3D woven knit “foam,” cotton, and mesh nylon.

As for the famous faces that are part of the campaign, Brooke was featured in a promotional video on the brand's Instagram page alongside Juliette Lewis, Chelsea Handler, Indya Moore, Cassie, and Becky G. Watch it below.

Scroll for Brooke's candid interview on body image.

Discussing Body Image

Brooke Shields in hot-ping pantsuit and white tee at an event.
Getty | Taylor Hill

Brooke had plenty more to say about body image in a recent interview with SheKnows. Sharing her thoughts during a forum at this year’s WWD Wellness Summit, the model-turned-wellness brand founder opened up about how her perspective on beauty changed after becoming pregnant.

“I was never skinny [in the modeling world]. I was always told I was too big. When I got pregnant, and I had to feed this baby, and I had to be bigger, I finally started reveling in the fact that I had this body that was going to carry this thing,” she said.

The Blue Lagoon star, who had her first child at 38, also admitted that she began feeling good about her body and her own beauty only after becoming a mother: "[Pregnancy] was the first time that I actually [loved] all of my body, and then appreciated my face … And I think I always thought that beauty was an indulgence instead of a valued part of your existence.”

