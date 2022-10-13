Brooke Shields Strips Down For SKIMS Lingerie Shoot

Brooke Shields is the latest celebrity to lend her face (and her entire body) to Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand. The 57-year-old appears in the newest lingerie campaign that debuted on September 27 and she looks absolutely incredible.
This is the first bra line launched by SKIMS and Brooke couldn't wait to share it on Instagram. The actress/model posted four of her favorite snaps from the photoshoot, racking up by far the most "Likes" since her emotional goodbye to her sophomore daughter back in August.
