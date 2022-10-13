Brooke Shields Strips Down For SKIMS Lingerie Shoot

Brooke had plenty more to say about body image in a recent interview with SheKnows. Sharing her thoughts during a forum at this year’s WWD Wellness Summit, the model-turned-wellness brand founder opened up about how her perspective on beauty changed after becoming pregnant.

“I was never skinny [in the modeling world]. I was always told I was too big. When I got pregnant, and I had to feed this baby, and I had to be bigger, I finally started reveling in the fact that I had this body that was going to carry this thing,” she said.

The Blue Lagoon star, who had her first child at 38, also admitted that she began feeling good about her body and her own beauty only after becoming a mother: "[Pregnancy] was the first time that I actually [loved] all of my body, and then appreciated my face … And I think I always thought that beauty was an indulgence instead of a valued part of your existence.”