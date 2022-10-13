Will There Be A Fourth Sequel To Jackie Chan's 'Rush Hour'?

Comedy movies have been a nice escape from the rigors of everyday life for viewers for a long time. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Rush Hour led the pack in the cop subgenre, which was a particular favorite of audiences. The movie's first installment was produced in 1998 and was such a tremendous hit that its producers pushed for two additional sequels. The action-comedy is currently trending in the top 10 on Netflix.

Everyone eagerly awaits the release of Rush Hour 4 following the second and third sequels, which were released in 2001 and 2007 respectively.

Although it has been more than one and a half decades after the third installment was released, there have been no updates on Rush Hour 4, one of the most anticipated and talked-about movie sequels.

Keep reading to find out if there is a possibility of a fourth sequel to Jackie Chan's and Chris Tucker’s Rush Hour.