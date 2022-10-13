Will There Be A Fourth Sequel To Jackie Chan's 'Rush Hour'?

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker
Comedy movies have been a nice escape from the rigors of everyday life for viewers for a long time. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Rush Hour led the pack in the cop subgenre, which was a particular favorite of audiences. The movie's first installment was produced in 1998 and was such a tremendous hit that its producers pushed for two additional sequels. The action-comedy is currently trending in the top 10 on Netflix.

Everyone eagerly awaits the release of Rush Hour 4 following the second and third sequels, which were released in 2001 and 2007 respectively.

Although it has been more than one and a half decades after the third installment was released, there have been no updates on Rush Hour 4, one of the most anticipated and talked-about movie sequels.

Keep reading to find out if there is a possibility of a fourth sequel to Jackie Chan's and Chris Tucker’s Rush Hour.

Good And Bad News

There is currently no information on whether Rush Hour 4 will ever be released, despite earlier speculation that it might be, based on statements made by Jackie and Chris.

It is good news to know that the fourth sequel has a page on IMDb. However, the site states that the movie's plot is currently unknown. In addition to this not-so-good news, Jackie was not mentioned on the page as part of the cast members, even though Chris is rumored to be in it.

Previous Assuring Statement From Jackie Chan

In October 2017, during an interview with Digital Spy, Jackie made a rather assuring statement about the production of the fourth sequel.

According to him, fans were to expect the movie's script in 2018, but clearly, that didn't happen.

"Good news,'' he began. “Next year. Rush Hour 4, I hope the script will be done. Tomorrow we're meeting with the director and Chris Tucker and making sure we're going on the right track."

Hopeful Message From Chris

Jackie’s statement during his interview was not the only assuring message fans have received about the movie's fourth sequel. In 2019, Chris also said that the movie's script had already begun, adding that everybody is interested in making the movie, including Jackie, himself, and the studio.

"We're working on a few things on the script right now,” he reportedly told Winging It podcast in 2019.

In addition, Chris teased fans with an Instagram photo from 2019 where he and Jackie were pictured sticking up their fingers. Many viewers interpreted it as a sign that the fourth installment would soon arrive in theaters. However, Jackie's PR staff later clarified that the actor's reported involvement in the film was untrue because he hadn't given his consent at the time.

More Uncertainties

Brett Ratner will probably not be included in the fourth sequel, just as it is doubtful whether the lead actor, Jackie, will. Brett directed all three Rush Hour movies. 

Producer Arthur M. Sarkissian, regrettably, was unimpressed with the third movie. In 2012, Arthur said that while Brett was welcome to direct as long as he did it properly, his return was not guaranteed. Although Brett has directed economically successful movies, several of them have received mixed to unfavorable reviews from reviewers and audiences. His previous directing credits include X-Men: The Last Stand, Hercules, and the Tower Heist movie starring Dwayne Johnson.

Fans still have hope that the movie will be made, despite the fact that there is currently no information about what is happening behind the scenes.

