Gen Z Traits, Trends, And Behaviors That Are Making Millennials Scratch Their Heads

Gen Z traits, TikTok/reddit
Unsplash | Jarritos Mexican Soda

Internet
Mohammed Al Mamun

Gen Z, ah, the youth of today. They're the most diverse generation yet, with kids from all backgrounds and cultures coming together in one big melting pot.

 

And yes, they're also the most entitled generation yet. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. Gen Z is also the most tolerant, open-minded, and progressive generation yet. They're unafraid to stand up for what they believe in and fight for social change. But, with every new generation, we see new trends and behaviors that can be a little... perplexing, to say the least. So, what's up with Gen Z?

 

Naturally, there are aspects of today's youth that older generations just don't comprehend. So, u/Dramatic-Anywhere-50 asked on Reddit, "Millennials, what confuses you about Gen Z?"

 

Here are the responses.

The Latest

'Stranger Things' Star Joseph Quinn Becomes Dior's New Global Ambassador

'When She’s Freaking Out?': Joe Rogan Slams 'Disgusting' Criticism Of Simone Biles Online

Jennifer Lopez Is Giving Us All The Fall Nails Inspiration We Need

Hailey Bieber's Viral Glazed Donut Nails Are Back In Fall Style!

Arnold Schwarzenegger Had 'Too Much To Drink' And Said Something Completely 'Stupid' When He First Met His Ex-Wife's Mother

1. "Where are all the Gen Z celebrities? Apart from Tom Holland and Zendaya, I cannot think of a leading man or woman in Hollywood in their 20s. Ryan Gosling is playing Ken in the Barbie movie, and he's 41."—U/crunchysquare

Gen Z Traits, TikTok/Reddit
Giphy |

TikTok

McDonald’s Worker Pleads With 'Grown A**es' To Stop Ordering Adult Happy Meals After Spending 4 Hours Preparing Them

By chisom

2. "One of my students said 'LMAO' in front of me yesterday and asked me if I knew what it meant. I had to tell her that those kinds of acronyms are at least 20 years old and my generation popularized them. She was shocked."—U/Dorothy-Snarker

Gen Z Traits, TikTok/Reddit
Giphy | Regal

'Only Here For A Paycheck': Sonic Worker And Her Manager Show They Couldn't Care Less About Customers

TikTokers Flabbergasted Why A Broke Would Man Spend All His Money On HelloFresh, After He Complains Of Going Hungry For 5 Days Due To Delivery Delays

3. "Why are all the trendy sneakers so bulky?"—U/lahwhozahher

Gen Z Traits, TikTok/Reddit
Giphy |

4. "The way they think we don't play video games. Do they think that video games fall out of trees? Who do they think is making them, the fortnite fairy?"—U/stringdom

Gen Z Traits, TikTok/Reddit
Giphy |

5. "Why does it seem like they all skipped the awkward phase? It’s like all Gen Z'ers came out of elementary school knowing how to coordinate outfits and drink Starbucks." —U/mercipourleslivres

school
Giphy | T. Kyle

6. "What is the way they send emails? I was working with a few Gen Z'ers to get something done, and instead of sending one email with the necessary information I got many separate emails full of piecemeal information and zero context. I had to remind them that email is not text message, and you should have all your ducks in a row before hitting send, for the love of god." —U/mousemarie94

computers
Giphy |

7. "When Gen Z'ers are playing a song and I'll start singing along and they get all surprised even though the song came out 20–30 years ago or it's a song that blew up when I was in high school. A lot of old Drake songs, for example. that guy blew up when I was in high school. I know a lot of his old music, but they don't understand." —U/travworld

drake
Giphy | French Montana

8. "I’m 24 so what confuses me most is which generation do I belong to?"—U/Xibinez

confused
Giphy | Achievement Hunter

9. "I am surprised at how many Gen Z'ers use Snapchat for normal communication. seriously, the actual messaging functionality seems completely terrible." —U/EconMan

Texting
Giphy | Ingrid Goes West

10. "I'm only 26 so I guess that puts me at the tail end of the millennial range and toward the start of Gen Z, but I've never understood the desire to copy all those TikTok challenge trends." —U/What_u_say

Tiktok Challeges
Giphy | TikTok France

11. "Why do all of you claim to be shy, socially anxious, and that you don't want to be the center of attention, but all the while you're posting every single selfie and dance video of yourself online constantly?"—U/PhysicianTradition

TikTok
Giphy | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

12. "Do none of you realize putting your entire lives on the internet is going to come back to bite you in the a** someday?"—U/PM_ME_HUGE_CRITS

Internet
Giphy |

13. "They have a very weird and strange sense of humor. lt's hard for me to articulate what it is exactly...but it's quite precise?"—U/pinkpeonies334

Weird
Giphy |

14. "I'm Gen X and I want to know why Gen Z wears those hot hoodies in the summer" —u/lostinthecrowd4now

hoodies
Giphy | i-D

Read Next

Must Read

Andre Agassi And Steffi Graf Call Tennis A 'Weird Sport' And Are Glad Their Children Didn’t Follow In Their Footsteps

Stephen King Praises This New Netflix Action Thriller Movie As 'Terrific'

Meet The New Love Interest Joining 'Yellowstone' Season 5

'You're Not Afraid Of Rats?': Serena Williams Shares Hilarious Story Of How She Tried To Get Rid Of Future Husband Alexis Ohanian When They First Met

'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Stuns In Black Mini Skirt And Boots

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.