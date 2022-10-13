Gen Z Traits, Trends, And Behaviors That Are Making Millennials Scratch Their Heads

Gen Z, ah, the youth of today. They're the most diverse generation yet, with kids from all backgrounds and cultures coming together in one big melting pot.

And yes, they're also the most entitled generation yet. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. Gen Z is also the most tolerant, open-minded, and progressive generation yet. They're unafraid to stand up for what they believe in and fight for social change. But, with every new generation, we see new trends and behaviors that can be a little... perplexing, to say the least. So, what's up with Gen Z?

Naturally, there are aspects of today's youth that older generations just don't comprehend. So, u/Dramatic-Anywhere-50 asked on Reddit, "Millennials, what confuses you about Gen Z?"

Here are the responses.