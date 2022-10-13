Jessica Simpson Stuns In SKIMS Bodysuit

Jessica simpson close up
Getty | Charley Gallay

Entertainment
Geri Green

Jessica Simpson is stunning as she flaunts her 100-pound weight loss and shouts out mogul Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand. The 42-year-old fashion designer wowed fans in a recent share, posing outdoors and at night, also with a bestie. Affording slight Halloween vibes, the blonde sent out a smile and the peace sign while in a skintight brown SKIMS bodysuit, and fans are loving the look. Kim's brand seems to be getting major press right now - this time, it's from another clothing designer.

The Latest

Father Wonders If He's A Jerk For Refusing To Pay For His Daughter’s Honeymoon After She Canceled Her Wedding

Jennifer Lawrence Looks Chic In A Waistcoat

Nicolas Cage’s Weirdest Movie Is Getting Rebooted Into A TV Series

This Lily Collins Thriller Movie Is Crushing It On Netflix

Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress

Sizzling In SKIMS

Jessica Simpson
Getty | Brian Ach

Posing on grass and at a social event, Jessica was all smiles as she showed off her slim figure (helped by trainer Harley Pasternak) in a tight, scoop neck, and sleeveless bodysuit that clung to her every curve. Showing hints of cleavage, the mom of three added in a tiny black bolero jacket to accessorize her look, also rocking the boots trend as she continues to wear her favorite footwear style.

Wearing her long blonde locks down, the wife to Eric Johnson added in a bold red lip, plus a chunky blue necklace adding pops of color.

"@jessicasimpson photo shared by @nataliesaidi," the fan account sharing the shot wrote.

Entertainment

Zendaya Stuns In Retro See-Through Braless Top

By chisom

Regaining Her Empire

Jessica Simpson
Getty | Raymond Hall

Earlier this year, Simpson made headlines for buying her Jessica Simpson Style brand back from bankruptcy, forking out $65 million of her own cash to do so.

“It feels inspiring. It feels powerful, but in a really humble way because we worked so hard to get to this ownership and, like, after 18 years of having a collection, to actually own it and to have put all of my - liquidate my investments, put all my faith in getting this just for myself and for my children one day, it was a moment that, I still sometimes don’t believe it is real," she told Extra.

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Braless Bodysuit

Scarlett Johansson Poses In Her Sexy Underwear Outdoors

Feeling 'Very Blessed'

Jessica Simpson
Getty | John Shearer

The star, whose brand was already turning $1 billion in 2015 sales, expressed how she still feels like she has someone to answer to even though she's running it all with the help of her mom and they've just had the biggest quarter in eight years, confirming they can really do it.

"I feel very blessed," she concluded.

Sky's The Limit

Jessica Simpson
Getty | Charley Gallay

JSS has climbed the ranks and now sells more than clothes. Fans can shop for homeware, cosmetics, plus the brand's limited Fiend fragrance. Jessica's daughter Maxwell even helps design the bed linens.

Read Next

Must Read

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Crochet Dress

Mila Kunis Is 'Super Natural' In See-Through Lace Top

Millie Bobby Brown Goes Topless In A Bra And Unbuttoned Jeans

Andre Agassi And Steffi Graf Call Tennis A 'Weird Sport' And Are Glad Their Children Didn’t Follow In Their Footsteps

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.