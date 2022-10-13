Jessica Simpson Stuns In SKIMS Bodysuit

Posing on grass and at a social event, Jessica was all smiles as she showed off her slim figure (helped by trainer Harley Pasternak) in a tight, scoop neck, and sleeveless bodysuit that clung to her every curve. Showing hints of cleavage, the mom of three added in a tiny black bolero jacket to accessorize her look, also rocking the boots trend as she continues to wear her favorite footwear style.

Wearing her long blonde locks down, the wife to Eric Johnson added in a bold red lip, plus a chunky blue necklace adding pops of color.

"@jessicasimpson photo shared by @nataliesaidi," the fan account sharing the shot wrote.