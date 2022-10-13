Jessica Simpson is stunning as she flaunts her 100-pound weight loss and shouts out mogul Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand. The 42-year-old fashion designer wowed fans in a recent share, posing outdoors and at night, also with a bestie. Affording slight Halloween vibes, the blonde sent out a smile and the peace sign while in a skintight brown SKIMS bodysuit, and fans are loving the look. Kim's brand seems to be getting major press right now - this time, it's from another clothing designer.
Jessica Simpson Stuns In SKIMS Bodysuit
The Latest
Father Wonders If He's A Jerk For Refusing To Pay For His Daughter’s Honeymoon After She Canceled Her Wedding
Sizzling In SKIMS
Posing on grass and at a social event, Jessica was all smiles as she showed off her slim figure (helped by trainer Harley Pasternak) in a tight, scoop neck, and sleeveless bodysuit that clung to her every curve. Showing hints of cleavage, the mom of three added in a tiny black bolero jacket to accessorize her look, also rocking the boots trend as she continues to wear her favorite footwear style.
Wearing her long blonde locks down, the wife to Eric Johnson added in a bold red lip, plus a chunky blue necklace adding pops of color.
"@jessicasimpson photo shared by @nataliesaidi," the fan account sharing the shot wrote.
Regaining Her Empire
Earlier this year, Simpson made headlines for buying her Jessica Simpson Style brand back from bankruptcy, forking out $65 million of her own cash to do so.
“It feels inspiring. It feels powerful, but in a really humble way because we worked so hard to get to this ownership and, like, after 18 years of having a collection, to actually own it and to have put all of my - liquidate my investments, put all my faith in getting this just for myself and for my children one day, it was a moment that, I still sometimes don’t believe it is real," she told Extra.
Feeling 'Very Blessed'
The star, whose brand was already turning $1 billion in 2015 sales, expressed how she still feels like she has someone to answer to even though she's running it all with the help of her mom and they've just had the biggest quarter in eight years, confirming they can really do it.
"I feel very blessed," she concluded.
Sky's The Limit
JSS has climbed the ranks and now sells more than clothes. Fans can shop for homeware, cosmetics, plus the brand's limited Fiend fragrance. Jessica's daughter Maxwell even helps design the bed linens.