Stassie Karanikolaou is looking fierce as she stuns in a tight bodysuit and wears the brand that mogul Kim Kardashian fronts. The model, influencer, and BFF to Kylie Jenner proved she's got A-Lister style in a recent social media share, posting to her Instagram in beyond-tight spandex black leggings, plus a matching black top. The street photos showed off the blonde's killer figure, and they came with a mention of her presence at Balenciaga's recent show.
Stassie Karanikolaou Stuns In Balenciaga Spandex Bodysuit
Sizzles In Tight Balenciaga
Posting for her 10.9 million followers, the beauty drew attention to her gym-honed figure and toned legs in her tight pants, going for a spandex finish and the pantaboot finish that has become Balenciaga's trademark. Rocking dark locks as she takes a break from being blonde, Stassie also wore a loose and simple black sweater. The bodysuit has attached black gloves to match, and she added a chic black shoulder bag.
Wearing her hair tied up and with loose strands around her face, Stassie also donned a dark stained lip for a glam look. In a caption, she wrote: "A dream is an understatement .. thank you @balenciaga for having meTHE MUD SHOW @demna 🖤."
Shouting Out Brands
Stassie's post came from Paris Fashion Week, where celebrities have been swarming this month. In separate shares, the side-kick to mogul Kylie Jenner also shouted out Italian designer Valentino, plus French designer Balmain.
Thoughts On Kylie Jenner
Stassie burst onto the scene as Kylie's new bestie after the Kylie Skin founder ditched former BFF Jordyn Woods in 2019. “Obviously never post photos where someone looks bad. Never go to an ex's party without making sure we don't care first,” Stassie told Bustle of her long-term friendship with Kylie, 25. The two have been friends since they were teenagers. She added that total "honesty" is the secret to a true friendship, continuing:
“Tell me if my makeup looks bad. [Or] If someone does something that upsets you, [don’t] just brush it off. Speak up and be like, ‘Hey, just so you know this hurt me a little bit.’”
Building Up Fans
Stassie continues to see her IG following rise and is now followed by celebrities including model Kendall Jenner and actress Bella Thorne. Of Kendall's sister Kylie, she concluded:
"I've known this girl since I was literally 13. If you think that [because] we don't post a photo together for a month we're not friends, you’re insane."