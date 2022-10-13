Kim Kardashian Gets Down And Dirty For Balenciaga Shoot

Kim Kardashian
Getty | Doug Peters - PA Images

Entertainment
Geri Green

Kim Kardashian has ditched her usual swanky surroundings to lounge around in the mud and dirt for a new Balenciaga shoot. The billionaire mogul continues to make headlines for basically wearing Balenciaga 24/7 as she fronts the luxury Spanish designer, and new photos on her Instagram are showing her back in the high-end label.

Kim posted for her army of followers this week, showing off her sizzling figure and weight loss, also going for an all-black look. Fans even got a little humor in her caption.

The Latest

Father Wonders If He's A Jerk For Refusing To Pay For His Daughter’s Honeymoon After She Canceled Her Wedding

Jennifer Lawrence Looks Chic In A Waistcoat

Nicolas Cage’s Weirdest Movie Is Getting Rebooted Into A TV Series

This Lily Collins Thriller Movie Is Crushing It On Netflix

Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress

All Balenciaga In 2022

Kim Kardashian
Getty | Raymond Hall

Kim opened lying on the ground with her legs slightly folded. Rocking a strapless and multi-buckled black leather mini dress, the SKIMS founder drew attention to the 21 pounds she's dropped this year, also flaunting her toned legs as she wore heeled black mules to match her dress. Definitely going for an edgy vibe, Kim added in futuristic shades, ones she's made September and October headlines for wearing out and about.

Kim wore her blonde locks tied back, also showing several inches of dark roots as she also posed with parted lips. The gallery included close-ups, plus indoor shots where Kim braved a makeup-free look. "When I couldn’t make it to the @balenciaga show @demna sent the show to me," she captioned her post.

Entertainment

Zendaya Stuns In Retro See-Through Braless Top

By chisom

A Big, Big Deal

Kim Kardashian
Getty | Rodin Eckenroth

There's zero info on how much Kim is charging Balenciaga to be its ambassador. That said, given that Kim has largely turned down brand offers in recent years, chances are the millions are many. In 2022, Kim is upping her fashion endorsement game and now also fronts Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana, plus footwear giant Stuart Weitzman.

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Braless Bodysuit

Scarlett Johansson Poses In Her Sexy Underwear Outdoors

Anything Left To Prove?

Kim Kardashian
Getty | Stefanie Keenan

Kim seems to have conquered it all. She's the queen bee of reality TV, a billionaire business owner, total A-Lister, and has even passed the baby bar on her quest to become a lawyer. Earlier this year, Interview Mag profiled the Hulu star, asking her if she's got anything left to prove.

"I think I’ll always feel like I have something to prove. Even if it’s just to myself. My next big thing is just finishing law school because I’m halfway there. It’s really time consuming. I have to study two hours every day with my professor. I don’t have a day off from that," Kim replied.

Fashion Thoughts

Kim Kardashian
Getty | Estrop

The feature also mentioned Kim fronting Balenciaga, where she stated: "The things I wear seem realistic. There’s an easy way to find a similar item or a solution to wear something similar, and I think that may be what resonates. It feels attainable."

Read Next

Must Read

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Crochet Dress

Mila Kunis Is 'Super Natural' In See-Through Lace Top

Millie Bobby Brown Goes Topless In A Bra And Unbuttoned Jeans

Andre Agassi And Steffi Graf Call Tennis A 'Weird Sport' And Are Glad Their Children Didn’t Follow In Their Footsteps

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.