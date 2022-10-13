Kim Kardashian Gets Down And Dirty For Balenciaga Shoot

Kim Kardashian has ditched her usual swanky surroundings to lounge around in the mud and dirt for a new Balenciaga shoot. The billionaire mogul continues to make headlines for basically wearing Balenciaga 24/7 as she fronts the luxury Spanish designer, and new photos on her Instagram are showing her back in the high-end label.

Kim posted for her army of followers this week, showing off her sizzling figure and weight loss, also going for an all-black look. Fans even got a little humor in her caption.