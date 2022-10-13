Robbi Jade Lew Poker Cheating Scandal Takes Weird Turn

The poker scandal that rocked the USA is not over, as pro-Poker player Robbi Jade Lew defends herself against the viral cheating allegation.

At the beginning of the month, Lew's playing techniques went viral when conspiracy theorists online analyzed her outfit, from her sunglasses to the pants she wore, saying they were means to help her gain an advantage over her opponents.

In a new development, information about a former employee at Hustler Casino Live (where Lew played) getting the boot for theft leaked. He allegedly stole $15,000 worth of chips from the pro-Poker player!