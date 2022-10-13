Robbi Jade Lew Poker Cheating Scandal Takes Weird Turn

The poker scandal that rocked the USA is not over, as pro-Poker player Robbi Jade Lew defends herself against the viral cheating allegation.

At the beginning of the month, Lew's playing techniques went viral when conspiracy theorists online analyzed her outfit, from her sunglasses to the pants she wore, saying they were means to help her gain an advantage over her opponents.

In a new development, information about a former employee at Hustler Casino Live (where Lew played) getting the boot for theft leaked. He allegedly stole $15,000 worth of chips from the pro-Poker player!

Lew Accused Of Cheating

Fellow player Garrett Adelstein accused Lew of cheating to win a $269,000 pot at a Poker event in Hustler Casino Live, leading to a full-blown investigation.

The accusations included:

- A vibrating ruby ring worth $120,000 harboring a tiny camera.

- Her sunglasses hide a camera and listening device.

- Her chair has a pressure sensor.

- An electronic device in her leggings feeds her information.

Hustler Casino Live put out several statements, the latest of which promised transparency with the investigation and a revelation that their employee stole chips from Lew. She, however, declined to pursue a criminal case.

Clearing Her Name

Lew also granted several interviews and released a statement denying all allegations. She also explained her reason for refusing to press charges saying the employee's youth, lack of prior offenses, and financial hardship convinced her she made the right decision.

She, however, thanked the Casino and authorities for doing an extensive investigation. Replies to the statement on Twitter suggest foul play as they call out the oddity of law enforcement revealing a suspect's personal information.

Also, they pointed out Lew followed the person on social media.

Could It Be A Hoax?

Fans in defense of Lew say it's sexism at play, and Adelstein only complained because "a less experienced woman" won him. Meanwhile, Lew's decision not to press charges is a red flag saying they were in cahoots and didn't plan to get caught.

She cleared that up with the L.A. Times, saying she's now ready to press charges, especially with new information coming to light. Lew clarified that she wasn't looking for cheap fame even if she "looked that way."

Lew Wants It All To End

The pro player hoped things get back to normal as she hadn't ever had that many people dig into her life on social media. Lew has also since returned $135,000 to Adelstein, which raises many eyebrows as her unusual "niceness" is interpreted as guilt and hiding from an even bigger exposure.

