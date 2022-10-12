The powerful family of ranchers in Yellowstone is set to return to the big screen later this year, and with the fifth season, comes some character development. This means some characters will be seen in a whole new light, different from what was portrayed in season 4. Recurring characters like Kevin Costner's John Dutton, Cole Hauser's Rip, Kelly Reilly's Beth, and Fin Little's Carter are bound to experience life changes to shape their plots in the 2018 drama series.
Meet The New Love Interest Joining 'Yellowstone' Season 5
The Latest
Ronnie Coleman Got Candid About How He 'Wasn't Talking' To His Estranged Family Due To His Hectic Schedule
Bodybuilding Legend Lou Ferrigno Sold His Gigantic Mansion For Six Times More Than What He Paid For It
'Best Explanation For The Long-Standing Controversy': Ronnie Coleman's Genetic Testing Explains Why He's A Bodybuilding Legend
Romance For Carter?
While young Carter pretty much took his time to get familiar with the Dutton Ranch family and workers, he more or less drifted through the last season in the shadows. For the coming fifth season, Carter will be seen going through major development, one which has to do with him coming out of his shell. This will be possible through the nudge from a young girl, Hailey, who will join the series as a new character. With Halie, Carter will learn more about himself and also feel different about her.
Who Is Halie?
Orli Gottesman, who is relatively a newcomer in Hollywood, will star as Halie in the series. Halie is introduced as a young, outspoken, and confident girl who is gradually drawn to Carter, and he in turn gravitates toward her. She plays a major role in seeing him learn about himself, while also longing for her. The description further illustrates Halie as "someone who can fit that mold and be there for him."
According to EW, Halie isn't the only one contributing to Carter's growth as it is. Rip will also come along as some sort of protector. According to Hauser, he and Little will be around each other more in this season as his character plays the role of a father figure for Little's Carter.
'Yellowstone' Season 5
The fourth season of the Paramount-produced show came to an end on a bloody note with the death of Garrett. It's even more melancholic that Garrett was murdered by his biological son Jamie Dutton. As Beth successfully took Jamie off the governorship race leaving John as a prime contender for the position, season five opens with John becoming the governor of Montana.
The trailer which was released on September 29, ushers in John who seems not to have any allies in his new office. However, his son, Jamie, is back on the team as his political advisor. Still, things are not rosy between them.
More On 'Yellowstone'
It is safe to say that the coming Yellowstone season is much anticipated. The trailer garnered over 14 million views within 24 hours of its release. Season five will premiere on Sunday, November 13 with a two-hour duration while the subsequent episodes will air weekly. Yellowstone season 5 is divided into 14 episodes making the largest installment so far.