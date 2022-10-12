Meet The New Love Interest Joining 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Orli Gottesman, who is relatively a newcomer in Hollywood, will star as Halie in the series. Halie is introduced as a young, outspoken, and confident girl who is gradually drawn to Carter, and he in turn gravitates toward her. She plays a major role in seeing him learn about himself, while also longing for her. The description further illustrates Halie as "someone who can fit that mold and be there for him."

According to EW, Halie isn't the only one contributing to Carter's growth as it is. Rip will also come along as some sort of protector. According to Hauser, he and Little will be around each other more in this season as his character plays the role of a father figure for Little's Carter.