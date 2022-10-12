Ronnie Coleman Got Candid About How He 'Wasn't Talking' To His Estranged Family Due To His Hectic Schedule

Bodybuilding legend Ronnie Coleman didn't get to the top of his career by taking days off or working only when it was convenient. Unfortunately, his dedication to being a distinguished bodybuilder cost him a relationship with his immediate family.

While winning on the world stage, including the International Federation of Body Building (IFBB) World Amateur Championships in 1992 to winning Mr. Olympia eight times between 1998 - 2005.

Some competitions required him to travel from America to across the world and, by extension, leave his family.

Strained Relationship With Family

Coleman was married to the French-Lebanese personal trainer Rouaida Christine Achkar in 2007 despite having a relationship with her since 1998.

The two divorced shortly after the wedding, and Coleman moved on with another personal trainer, an American woman, Susan Williamson. They married in 2016 and now have six children (including two from her previous), while he had two children with Achkar.

Coleman explained that his work strained his relationship with his immediate family even before getting married. He focused on paying the bills rather than maintaining an intimate relationship with them.

Bodybuilding Is A Cold Sport

During his interview, he was asked what his family thought of his competition, and he said they didn't keep up with Mr. Olympia. They agreed that bodybuilding is a cold sport as the athletes do their thing apart from their families.

As a father to eight children, he's happy to compensate for the lost time. Coleman said his mentality has always been different because he started as a policeman, but his physique impressed a colleague who encouraged him to compete.

Building His Confidence

He then joined a local gym in Texas, intending to compete at 24 years old despite never seeing a bodybuilder. For Coleman, being on the roster was a win since he had a late start and never expected to win, so when he came in last place, he wasn't downcast.

His confidence built up as he worked his way up the ranks, but he still took things as they came without overthinking them. Watch the full interview here.

Making Up For Lost Time

Although nobody considered him in the running in 1998, he won the competition. He told Ray his focus was to make the Top Five, so even he was shocked to win. He'd go on to win seven more times before retiring.

Now, Coleman sells supplements and shares helpful tips for fellow competitors who aspire to be like him and bigger.

