Lou Ferrigno might've made his name off bodybuilding and acting, but the legend is also an astute businessman. He invested in real estate in the 2010s thanks to his earnings from winning Mr. Universe twice, reaching the top 12 in Mr. Olympia five times, and acting and voicing The Incredible Hulk in four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies (three uncredited).

Not many bodybuilders can boast about spending their money wisely and building a lasting legacy, but Ferrigno can.