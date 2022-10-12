'Best Explanation For The Long-Standing Controversy': Ronnie Coleman's Genetic Testing Explains Why He's A Bodybuilding Legend

You don't have to be a bodybuilding connoisseur or even know anything about working out to realize that Ronnie Coleman was completely jacked.

He became one of the greatest, most famous bodybuilders of all time, taking home multiple awards and looking like a walking brick wall.

But even though he made plenty of sacrifices to achieve that, and even despite all the hours he spent in the gym or researching how to one-up his body every single day, it seems like he may have had a little help from Mother Nature.