Gigi Hadid and Serena Williams are unlikely friends, but you'd be shocked to discover how close they are! The supermodel recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show, The Tonight Show, where she gave us a sneak peek into her friendship with the tennis star.

After fans caught Hadid cheering passionately for her friend, curiosity about the depths of their relationship peaked as people wanted to know if the former was just a fan or more.