Chloë Grace Moretz in a pantsuit is a whole mood. Perhaps her new style is inspired by the powerful women she portrayed in her last movies from the dystopian Mother/Android to the upcoming Sci-Fi tv show, The Peripheral.

The 25-year-old attended Comic-Con with fellow influential Hollywood players including Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis, so it was only right she dressed the part. However, Moretz didn't lose her individuality as you'd see in the pantsuit combo she rocked below.