Zendaya is stunning in a floor-length and sweeping Rick Owens gown as she attends an event for her upcoming Dune appearance. The actress opted for Kim Kardashian's favorite designer as she graced the red carpet last weekend, going for a flawless and classy cream look and definitely highlighting her famous figure. While the willowy-limbed star was covered up, she did go clingy in a floor-length and gorgeous dress, one likely making execs at Rick Owens laugh all the way to the bank.
Zendaya Channels Her Inner Futuristic Queen In Rick Owens
Stuns In Classy Rick Owens
Photos showed the Euphoria actress in a train and long-sleeved dress that clung to her every curve. Zendaya had opted out of snazzy flourishes, instead choosing understated elegance as she wore the dress complete with a cape-like hood finish at the back. Zendaya also wore her dark locks sleek and swept back into a bun, plus minimal and warming makeup complete with bronzer on her cheekbones. The Valentino ambassador accessorized her Rick Owens look with luxurious Bulgari jewels.
Opening Up On 'Dune'
The former Disney star has opened up on her Dune role - even on being cast.
"Before they were even looking at people, I heard about it. And I was like, ‘I really want to get in the room.’ They weren’t looking in my direction. And I was like, ‘Hey, I’m here!’ …. I don’t think [Denis] makes bad movies," she revealed.
A More Personal Reveal
Continuing as she dished to Vogue, the actress and singer revealed something more personal - namely, that she goes to therapy to keep her mental health in check.
“Yeah, of course I go to therapy,” she said. “I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it’s a beautiful thing. You know, there’s nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who’s not your mom or whatever. Who has no bias.”
Instagram Following On The Up
Zendaya now boasts 154 million Instagram followers and a rising brand presence, this as she continues to be an ambassador for luxury Italian designer Valentino - the brand has also been snapping up actress Kiernan Shipka for promos.
Zendaya's IG is also followed by a slew of celebrities not limited to rapper Megan Thee Stallion, actress Priyanka Chopra, supermodel Kendall Jenner, plus fashion mogul Jessica Simpson.