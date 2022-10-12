Zendaya Channels Her Inner Futuristic Queen In Rick Owens

Continuing as she dished to Vogue, the actress and singer revealed something more personal - namely, that she goes to therapy to keep her mental health in check.

“Yeah, of course I go to therapy,” she said. “I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it’s a beautiful thing. You know, there’s nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who’s not your mom or whatever. Who has no bias.”