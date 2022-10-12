Kim Kardashian Highlights Curves In Rick Owens High-Waisted Skirt And Balenciaga Top

Kim Kardashian
Getty | Noam Galai

Entertainment
Geri Green

Kim Kardashian is flaunting her world-famous figure in her favorite designers - and she fronts one of them. The mogul, 41, is fresh from sizzling in a Rick Owens look, adding in a Balenciaga finish as she continues her ambassador status with the Spanis luxury designer. In September, Kim was photographed out and about in New York City, going skintight in a Rick Owens pillar skirt, also opting for the second skin finish that's become her trademark.

The Latest

Zendaya Channels Her Inner Futuristic Queen In Rick Owens

'I’m So Anxious!': Gigi Hadid Shares How She Reacts Whenever Serena Williams Plays

Stephen King Praises This New Netflix Action Thriller Movie As 'Terrific'

Brie Larson Shows Off Her Dance Moves At A Concert

Scarlett Johansson Poses In Her Sexy Underwear Outdoors

Tighter Than Ever

Kim Kardashian
Getty | GWR/Star Max

Photos showed the SKIMS boss accompanied by others and showcasing her 21-pound weight loss in a metallic finish and tight black top from Balenciaga. The mom of four also drew attention to her tiny waist as she went slightly ruched in a figure-hugging and matching black skirt, also carrying a two-tone and monochrome bag.

Kim did make headlines for being "barely" able to walk in the look, although that's nothing new for the star who has gone skintight while wrapped in bright yellow Balenciaga tape.

Entertainment

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Braless Bodysuit

By chisom

Walking For Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian
Getty | Jacopo M. Raule

Earlier this year, Kim made headlines for walking for Balenciaga Haute Couture, where she took to social media to tell fans: "BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honor to walk in a couture show! 🖤 thank you @balenciaga and @demna for this amazing experience!" The fast-rising and celebrity-adored label is also fronted by Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

Kim has also been adding to her ambassador portfolio in 2022 and is now the face of Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana, plus footwear giant Stuart Weitzman.

Zendaya Stuns In Retro See-Through Braless Top

Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Dress

Landing D&G Gig

Kim Kardashian
Getty | Victor VIRGILE

In a statement released by the label, D&G called Kim the ultimate muse.

"Her confidence, independence, sense of style and sensuality have served as inspiration to Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in creating this Collection and revisiting their '90s and '00s archives."

Dolce & Gabbana also sponsored sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker this year.

Footwear, Too

Kim Kardashian
Getty | Ronald Martinez

Stuart Weitzman already has dealings with the Kardashian-Jenner family - it's enlisted the help of supermodel sister Kendall Jenner in the past, and now Kim has joined the fold.

“I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s fall campaign shot by the incredibly talented Mario Sorrenti,” Kim said of joining the brand. “This campaign is inspired by both the brand’s legacy and vision for the future. Stuart Weitzman’s iconic and timeless styles continue to bring the newness women truly want. I am excited to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic campaigns.” 

Read Next

Must Read

Mila Kunis Is 'Super Natural' In See-Through Lace Top

Florence Pugh Flaunts Her Lingerie In Another See-Through Dress!

Gal Gadot Racks Up 1.5 Million Likes With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Pics!

Anna Kendrick Shows Off Her Killer Style In 'Neon Demon' Dress

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.