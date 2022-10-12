Kim Kardashian is flaunting her world-famous figure in her favorite designers - and she fronts one of them. The mogul, 41, is fresh from sizzling in a Rick Owens look, adding in a Balenciaga finish as she continues her ambassador status with the Spanis luxury designer. In September, Kim was photographed out and about in New York City, going skintight in a Rick Owens pillar skirt, also opting for the second skin finish that's become her trademark.
Kim Kardashian Highlights Curves In Rick Owens High-Waisted Skirt And Balenciaga Top
Tighter Than Ever
Photos showed the SKIMS boss accompanied by others and showcasing her 21-pound weight loss in a metallic finish and tight black top from Balenciaga. The mom of four also drew attention to her tiny waist as she went slightly ruched in a figure-hugging and matching black skirt, also carrying a two-tone and monochrome bag.
Kim did make headlines for being "barely" able to walk in the look, although that's nothing new for the star who has gone skintight while wrapped in bright yellow Balenciaga tape.
Walking For Balenciaga
Earlier this year, Kim made headlines for walking for Balenciaga Haute Couture, where she took to social media to tell fans: "BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honor to walk in a couture show! 🖤 thank you @balenciaga and @demna for this amazing experience!" The fast-rising and celebrity-adored label is also fronted by Canadian singer Justin Bieber.
Kim has also been adding to her ambassador portfolio in 2022 and is now the face of Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana, plus footwear giant Stuart Weitzman.
Landing D&G Gig
In a statement released by the label, D&G called Kim the ultimate muse.
"Her confidence, independence, sense of style and sensuality have served as inspiration to Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in creating this Collection and revisiting their '90s and '00s archives."
Dolce & Gabbana also sponsored sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker this year.
Footwear, Too
Stuart Weitzman already has dealings with the Kardashian-Jenner family - it's enlisted the help of supermodel sister Kendall Jenner in the past, and now Kim has joined the fold.
“I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s fall campaign shot by the incredibly talented Mario Sorrenti,” Kim said of joining the brand. “This campaign is inspired by both the brand’s legacy and vision for the future. Stuart Weitzman’s iconic and timeless styles continue to bring the newness women truly want. I am excited to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic campaigns.”