Woman Loses It After Fiancé Exchanges Her Wedding Dress For The One His Mom Picked Instead

For most women, a wedding is the happiest day of their lives. It's a day when they get to marry the man of their dreams and start their lives together as husband and wife. So, when one woman's fiancé decided to exchange the wedding dress she had picked out for the one his mom had chosen instead, it's not surprising that she totally lost it.

Finding a dress that fits your personality and style and makes you feel confident is already hard enough. So, when the woman in this story found her dream dress--only to have her fiancé return it without permission--she was understandably livid.

The 28-year-old bride-to-be, who goes by u/Throwaway9757657, took to Reddit to share her story.

So, this is what happened.

“I hate to admit that wedding planning has been an absolute nightmare,” she wrote in the popular AITA subreddit.

The OP took her mom, friends, and fiancé’s mother to wedding dress shopping. The OP found the dress, and they all loved it, except her intrusive future mother-in-law. She insisted that the OP wear a different dress she had found.

The OP refused and said it wasn't her style, but the mother-in-law insisted. The OP's fiancé also started to side with his mother and defended her stance because he was her only son, and his mother had a 'vision' for the wedding.