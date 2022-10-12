Woman Loses It After Fiancé Exchanges Her Wedding Dress For The One His Mom Picked Instead

For most women, a wedding is the happiest day of their lives. It's a day when they get to marry the man of their dreams and start their lives together as husband and wife. So, when one woman's fiancé decided to exchange the wedding dress she had picked out for the one his mom had chosen instead, it's not surprising that she totally lost it.

 

Finding a dress that fits your personality and style and makes you feel confident is already hard enough. So, when the woman in this story found her dream dress--only to have her fiancé return it without permission--she was understandably livid.

 

The 28-year-old bride-to-be, who goes by u/Throwaway9757657, took to Reddit to share her story.

 

So, this is what happened.

 

“I hate to admit that wedding planning has been an absolute nightmare,” she wrote in the popular AITA subreddit.

 

The OP took her mom, friends, and fiancé’s mother to wedding dress shopping. The OP found the dress, and they all loved it, except her intrusive future mother-in-law. She insisted that the OP wear a different dress she had found.

 

The OP refused and said it wasn't her style, but the mother-in-law insisted. The OP's fiancé also started to side with his mother and defended her stance because he was her only son, and his mother had a 'vision' for the wedding.

Her Fiancé's Mother Wanted Her To Wear The Dress She Chose Because Of Her 'Vision'

Her Fiancé Returned The Dress She Chose And Replaced It With The One His Mother Chose Without Asking Her

This "Vision" Is Causing All The Problems In This Wedding

Her Fiancé Was Adamant That His Mom Was Just Trying To 'Help'

However, the OP didn't budge and instead went to pick out her own dress. She found the one and loved it, so she bought it. But here's where things get crazy. Her fiancé returned the dress without her permission and instead exchanged it for the one his mom had picked. The OP was livid when she found out and confronted her fiancé about it. He claimed that his mom was just trying to help and that she needed to stop being so difficult.

 

The OP took to Reddit to ask if she was in the wrong for being upset at her fiancé or if he was in the wrong for exchanging her dress without her permission. The readers were quick to point out that the fiancé was definitely in the wrong and that his mother was too involved in the wedding.

Many Told The Bride To-Be To Cancel The Wedding

Some Commented The Bride To-Be Should Stand Her Ground And Do What's Right

One Commented That Having A MIL Who Interferes In Everything Will Cause Her Marraige To Fail

