Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's action-packed and love-fueled movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith has experienced a spike in Netflix viewings as the real-life former couple continues to battle their ugly divorce. While the 2000s saw Brad in the news for ending his marriage to actress Jennifer Aniston as he left her for tattooed Angelina, the 2020s are seeing history repeat itself as the Fight Club star is once again single.

Brad and Angelina fell in love on the set of the hit movie they costarred in, and Netflix is now seeing everyone wanting a piece of the old romance, this as Angelina makes allegations that Brad was physically violent towards her and the kids.