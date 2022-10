Basketball like many sports has popular players recognizable worldwide but that never means they're the only ones working for the team's success. You think of a club/jersey and one or two names typically come to mind because of their impact on the scene.

For Miami Heat, the most successful players were Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal, and LeBron James (2010 - 2013). However, Udonis Haslem is asking that the same accord be given to him as a long-term Heat player.