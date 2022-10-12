Millie Bobby Brown Goes Topless In A Bra And Unbuttoned Jeans

Millie Bobby Brown is stunning in a new photo as she soaks up the sun topless in a bra while going unbuttoned in jeans. The Stranger Things actress sizzled in a recent Instagram share, as she posed under beating rays and while flaunting her sensational figure in a look reality star Khloe Kardashian would likely approve of.

Millie, 18, posted for her 58 million+ followers in September as she showed she's a denim fan, also going barefoot and with a country feel as she posed from a wooden field fence backed by gorgeous outdoor spaces and blue skies.