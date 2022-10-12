Millie Bobby Brown Goes Topless In A Bra And Unbuttoned Jeans

Millie Bobby Brown
Getty | Roy Rochlin

Entertainment
Geri Green

Millie Bobby Brown is stunning in a new photo as she soaks up the sun topless in a bra while going unbuttoned in jeans. The Stranger Things actress sizzled in a recent Instagram share, as she posed under beating rays and while flaunting her sensational figure in a look reality star Khloe Kardashian would likely approve of.

Millie, 18, posted for her 58 million+ followers in September as she showed she's a denim fan, also going barefoot and with a country feel as she posed from a wooden field fence backed by gorgeous outdoor spaces and blue skies.

Stuns In Bra And Jeans Look

Millie Bobby Brown
Getty | Steven Ferdman

The photo showed the teen sensation perched on the fence and showing off her flat stomach and toned abs while in a stretchy white bralette, plus a dark blue and ripped pair of denim jeans. Going for the '90s baggy trend that's been sweeping 2022, Millie flashed hints of white briefs matching her bra, as she wore her denim unbuttoned for a racy finish.

Millie posed gazing ahead and wearing circular dark shades, also rocking her dyed blonde hair up in a bun and with a fair amount of dark roots showing. No brands were tagged as the A-Lister wrote: "Blue jean white t <3." Fans have left over 7 million likes.

Entertainment

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Braless Bodysuit

By chisom

Loving 'Creativity'

Millie Bobby Brown
Getty | Jeff Spicer

Millie was one of the earlier celebs to jump into cosmetics - her Florence by Mills brand launched back in September 2019. Speaking of it to Byrdie, Millie revealed:

“I’ve always known that I love creating—no matter what it is, I love creating. I didn’t know that I’d do something specifically like this, but I knew that I love creating in any way—in film, in writing, directing, even baking. Anything to do with that; I love creativity.”

Of her fave product in the line, she added:

“The cream blushes are named after my best friends. Shy Shi, Glowing G, Stellar Sabrina, Gorgeous Gia and Real Ray. I love these a lot. I think that the face scrub is amazing, but the Zero Chill Face Mist…the smell…I do it right before I do my makeup. It feels lightweight and refreshing.”

Zendaya Stuns In Retro See-Through Braless Top

Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Dress

Building Up Followers

Millie Bobby Brown
Getty | Astrid Stawiarz

Millie is now approaching 60 million Instagram followers, and she isn't even 19 yet. "It's really hard to be hated on when you don't know who you are yet," The Enola Holmes 2 star has stated about her youth.

Celeb Followers

Millie Bobby Brown
Getty | Bryan Bedder

Millie's following is largely fans, but she's also kept tabs on some famous faces, not limited to actress Priyanka Chopra, singer Ariana Grande, and model Hailey Bieber.

