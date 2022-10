The actress has an enviable body and this makes her outfits fit like a second skin. In a shot she shared with her 4.7 million Instagram followers, the Jolene actress attended the premiere of the Good Nurse movie at the Toronto International Film Festival looking ravishing in a pink lace dress. Looking chic in the mini dress, Chastain was seen having a fun moment with colleague Eddie Redmayne, while looking all smiled up.

The Martian actress wore matching pink heels while her brunette hair cascaded around her shoulder. Redmayne on the other hand wore a blue sweater and black pants. He also paired the look with black shoes and a black wristwatch.

Netizens couldn't get enough of these lovely moments and they graced Chastain's post with 122,046 Likes.