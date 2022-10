Kate Beckinsale is such a darling on and off the screen. When she isn't playing a character for a film, she heads to Instagram to connect with her fans, make people laugh, and flaunt her attention-grabbing fashion pieces.

In her latest style post, the 49-year-old British babe showed off a daring look featuring a frilly mini dress and leather boots. Fans lined up in the comment section to praise her beauty and her bad-ass footwear choice.

Scroll down to see the look.