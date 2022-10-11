Gabrielle Union Rocks Unbuttoned Shirt For Fall

American actress Gabrielle Union is a statement-maker on and off the big screen, and her exquisite sense of style speaks volumes whenever she goes out. The actress recently shared a breathtaking snap with her Instagram fans as she displayed her fashion range. She rocked an unbuttoned shirt for fall alongside her husband, Dwyane Wade.
Looking Chic And Stylish For Fall
The 49-year-old actress showed she was ready for the shift of seasons. Union shared some recent date night snaps with her husband, Dwayne Wade. The Shady Baby author looked stylish as she sizzled in a colorful reversed outfit. She rocked a long-sleeved colorful patterned shirt with only one button fastened above her torso. Union displayed little but captivating skin leaving the remaining button undone. She paired the collared shirt with a maxi skirt which had reversed colorful patterns.
The actress accessorized with a silver necklace, black bag, and chocolate brown open-toe sandals. Beside her was Wade who rocked a white jacket with matching sneakers. The jacket was paired with matching black pants and a shirt.
More On Union's Fall Glam
Although Union tried so hard to shift swiftly into the new season, she brought a bit of a summery look. The late-night date showed the actress looking gorgeous in her patterned outfit. Union, however, paired her outfit with a summery shoe. The actress added a pair of open-toe chocolate brown platform sandals.
The sandals brought back summer vibes. The sandals had thick but transparent straps on the top of the feet. It also had chunky platforms which gave Union more height for her gorgeous outfit. She was able to give off a fall vibe while adding a touch of summer warmth.
Flaunting Coordinated Menswear Look
Gabrielle And Dwayne are a power couple known for their impeccable fashion sense. The couple attended the screening of Netflix's The Redeem Team in New York City on October 6th. They looked exquisite as they appeared in coordinated menswear outfits. Wade rocked an orange coat with matching pants paired with a black turtleneck which had orange edges. While Union looked chic in an oversized blazer with a plunging neckline, paired with loose-fitted trousers.
This was not the first time the couple gave a coordinated look. Another was the red carpet premiere of The Redeem Team on September 22nd. The 40-year-old retired NBA star opted for a yellow floral suit. While Union rocked a dazzling gold mini. The couple also coordinated mesh looks in August.
Gabrielle And Dwayne Speak On Coordinated Outfits
The couple spoke about their coordinated outfits while discussing their baby care brand, Proudly, in September. The Bring It On actress shared, "Sometimes we don't even know what the other person is putting on," She explained that although their outfits looked super red carpet, the reality was just showing up randomly coordinated.
The former NBA star also shared they just try to have fun. He stated, "Fashion is just an expression," adding it was an interpretation of personal feelings. He also shared that he and his wife make sure they have the right outfits "for the right moments."