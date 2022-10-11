'90 Day Fiancé': Usman's Mother Disapproves Of Kim And Urges Him To 'Marry A Fertile Girl Who Is Of Tender Age'

In situations where everything may seem right, couples usually still feel nervous whenever they decide to visit each other's parents for the first time. In the case of Kim Menzies and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar, they have good reason to be anxious as they get ready to seek Usman's mother's approval for their engagement and upcoming marriage.

After the Sunday, October 9 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Kim was understandably on edge after Fadimatu, Usman's mom, expressed her disapproval of her son's relationship with her.

Find out more about the 90 Day Fiancé couple's debacle below.

The Couple Saw It Coming

"I am crazy-nervous meeting my mother with an older, American lady. We know that we have a big challenge because even though this is the first time they are going to meet Kimberly, all they're going to have in their head is what happened with my ex. I don't want that. I want them to see her for who she is. She's amazing person," Usman stated in a candid interview before his solo visit to Sokoto to see his mom.

On the other hand, Kim expressed her fear, "Our whole relationship is at stake if we don't get his mom's blessing, because we want to get married, and I want to help bring him to America. ut that won't happen if his mom says no."

Usman's Mom Expresses Her Disapproval

During his solo visit, Usman met his mom and told her he had come to see her because of Kim.

"Her name is Kimberly. I will bring her here tomorrow so that you may greet each other," Usman said, adding, "She came to Nigeria with the sole mission to meet you and greet you."

Having heard all Usman said, Fadimatu's first question was about Kim's age.

On hearing her question, Usman lowered his head and covered his face before he replied, "She is 50."

"God, really?" His mom asked as she looked at him. "As far as a request for marriage, I assure you that I won't accept it," she continued as she expressed her disapproval.

Fadimatu's Wishes For Her Son

One cannot exactly blame Fadimatu for her outright disapproval of Kim as she has some specific wishes for her son.

"I just want you to get married so that you will stop bringing such women from a far away world. nd marry a fertile girl who is of tender age. have a variety of girls among our people. hey are of different varieties. cannot continue to sit by and watch you make mistakes. e want to celebrate in our way, so that one day we will be able to see your children," she spoke candidly to Usman.

Fadimatu's Concern

Just like every concerned mother, Usman's mom also has her fear and concerns about her son.

She acknowledged in a candid interview that she worries about a foreign woman stealing Usman from his town.

"It's better if he can get a wife here at home. I've seen how easily he changed with foreigners. I'm afraid they will snatch my son away to America," she said. "He should come home, get a wife and later he can look for an American woman to marry. I surely have the opportunity to get him married. I can find him a wife in just seven days. There are currently some girls who admire him. We only need his nod, and it will be done."

While the possibility of Usman and Kim moving forward with their relationship is currently low, there is still hope that their love will thrive regardless of Fadimatu's disapproval.

