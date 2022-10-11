'90 Day Fiancé': Usman's Mother Disapproves Of Kim And Urges Him To 'Marry A Fertile Girl Who Is Of Tender Age'

In situations where everything may seem right, couples usually still feel nervous whenever they decide to visit each other's parents for the first time. In the case of Kim Menzies and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar, they have good reason to be anxious as they get ready to seek Usman's mother's approval for their engagement and upcoming marriage.

After the Sunday, October 9 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Kim was understandably on edge after Fadimatu, Usman's mom, expressed her disapproval of her son's relationship with her.

Find out more about the 90 Day Fiancé couple's debacle below.