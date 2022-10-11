TikTokers Frustrated With Managers Who Never Give Perfect Evaluations Just Because 'Everyone Has Room For Improvement'

We all probably have managers who never give us the perfect evaluation. You know, the "There's always room for improvement" or "You're doing a great job, but..." comments. And while some of us can shrug it off, others feel frustrated, devalued, and unappreciated.
This is what befell TikTok user Eric (@businesscoacheric), who recalled a meeting with a nightmarish-sounding manager who informed him that they never give their workers full marks on their performance reviews because "everyone has room for improvement."
Eric's video was in response to a video posted by TikTok user Katrina (@coach2elevate), who asked, “What’s the most toxic thing a leader at your company has ever said to you?” The video received hundreds of comments from people sharing their own frustrating experiences with managers. However, Eric’s video has received over 557,000 views and nearly 4000 comments.