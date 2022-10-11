TikTokers Frustrated With Managers Who Never Give Perfect Evaluations Just Because 'Everyone Has Room For Improvement'

According to Eric, the leader gave two reasons for this. "One, he said that everyone has room for improvement," which meant that he couldn't give a 4 out of 4 without offering incentives to his employees to improve.

The second thing the manager told Eric, “exceeds expectations, is actually his expectation.” He continues that even though he knew he wouldn't be giving complete scores on any evaluations, the manager expected his employees to “go above and beyond exceptions” for everything they accomplished at the company.

However, while the leader may have thought that this created an environment of diligent workers and healthy competition, Eric explains that this expectation actually "creates an incredibly toxic working environment." If a leader doesn't set goals for his employees, "you have no idea how to clearly achieve the thing your boss wants you to achieve."

“That’s why people are quietly quitting,” said one user. The user referred to growing trends among workers who refuse to perform more than their required duties at work.

"This creates a mindset that no matter how hard you work, no matter what you do, you can never actually be recognized for doing good work,” Eric added.

At the end of the video, the TikToker asks his viewers if they can relate to having experienced a similar attitude from their managers during past performance evaluations.