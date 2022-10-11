TikTokers Frustrated With Managers Who Never Give Perfect Evaluations Just Because 'Everyone Has Room For Improvement'

We all probably have managers who never give us the perfect evaluation. You know, the "There's always room for improvement" or "You're doing a great job, but..." comments. And while some of us can shrug it off, others feel frustrated, devalued, and unappreciated.

 

This is what befell TikTok user Eric (@businesscoacheric), who recalled a meeting with a nightmarish-sounding manager who informed him that they never give their workers full marks on their performance reviews because "everyone has room for improvement."

 

Eric's video was in response to a video posted by TikTok user Katrina (@coach2elevate), who asked, “What’s the most toxic thing a leader at your company has ever said to you?” The video received hundreds of comments from people sharing their own frustrating experiences with managers. However, Eric’s video has received over 557,000 views and nearly 4000 comments.

'Everyone Has Room For Improvement'

According to Eric, the leader gave two reasons for this. "One, he said that everyone has room for improvement," which meant that he couldn't give a 4 out of 4 without offering incentives to his employees to improve.

 

The second thing the manager told Eric, “exceeds expectations, is actually his expectation.” He continues that even though he knew he wouldn't be giving complete scores on any evaluations, the manager expected his employees to “go above and beyond exceptions” for everything they accomplished at the company.

However, while the leader may have thought that this created an environment of diligent workers and healthy competition, Eric explains that this expectation actually "creates an incredibly toxic working environment." If a leader doesn't set goals for his employees, "you have no idea how to clearly achieve the thing your boss wants you to achieve."

 

“That’s why people are quietly quitting,” said one user. The user referred to growing trends among workers who refuse to perform more than their required duties at work.

"This creates a mindset that no matter how hard you work, no matter what you do, you can never actually be recognized for doing good work,” Eric added.

 

At the end of the video, the TikToker asks his viewers if they can relate to having experienced a similar attitude from their managers during past performance evaluations.

Many TikTokers Share Similar Situations

Many users responded in the comments section, with some admitting that they had been in a similar situation before.

 

“Yeah, every company I've worked for has said this,“ wrote one user.

 

“Same I worked for a company for 10 years never did I have a 4/4," said another.

 

“So no raises like ever for that kind of job. How do you exceed exceeding expectations," said another user.

Supervisors Shared Their Experience Too

Meanwhile, supervisors shared their own experiences about being told not to give employees perfect scores on performance reviews.

 

“As a mid-level manager I was told that we can’t give 4/4 ever,” one admitted.

 

“If I give you a 4/4 even if you deserve it, I can’t because then I have to give someone on the team a lower eval. 2/4 score…reason was budget,” another divulged.

Some Pointed Out The Hypocrisy Of Managers

Many people also noted the hypocrisy of managers not giving employees a full score on their evaluations but expecting employees to give their companies full marks when the tables were turned.

 

“Yup so I just stopped trying when they said 3/5 was the best they will give. Then when I evaluated them and gave a 3/5 they were outraged,” one person wrote.

 

“Same!!!!!! My company doesn’t believe in 4s for an employee butttttt if you’re rating them on a survey they want nothing but 4s,” said another user, to which Eric responded saying, “Hypocrisy.”

 

It's clear from the comments that this is a widespread problem and that many people have experienced the same thing.

