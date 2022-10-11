Anna Kendrick is stunning in a racy, sheer top as she gets up close and personal with Playboy. The Love Life star continues to have the media curious about every aspect of her life, and a video has been showing her answering some questions. Playboy has asked Anna 20 questions - the actress was happy to oblige while also showing off her sensational figure in a see-through look. Anna was filmed lounging around a couch as she flaunted her toned legs barefoot and in sheer stockings - she wore a tight black and pencil miniskirt, also upping the ante in her embellished sheer top
Anna Kendrick Gets Playful In See-Through Top
Stuns For Playboy In Sheer Top
Footage showed the Pitch Perfect alum lying on her side and drawing attention to her slender frame as she opted for a classy and understated look.
Anna's long-sleeved and skintight top came with a built-in and structured bra detail that afforded a bustier and strapless finish - she smoldered while made up and wearing her long brown locks down. The footage then swung to the star in a casual top as she introduced herself and confirmed "this is the 20 questions shoot for Playboy."
Always Turning Heads
While the shoot dates back to 2016, plenty of recent content has been making headlines as Anna posts to Instagram - not too often, though - and stuns fans.
In September, Anna graced the red carpet for a screening of the 2022 movie Alice, Darling, where she posed looking beyond glamorous in a strapless yellow dress. In a caption, Anna told fans:
"If you had told me we’d have the premiere of this little movie at Roy Thomson Hall, I wouldn’t have believed you. Thank you #TIFF22 It’s an honor#AliceDarling."
Not Always The Lead
Anna has also recently made headlines for an unusual stance, career-wise. Her Love Life character of Darcy is no longer the main one on Season 2 of the feel-good rom-com series - William Jackson Harper has now taken center stage, although Anna seems totally cool with it.
"Now that I’m not the lead character anymore, I’m allowed to just say how much I LOVE this show," she told fans on IG.
Passing 'The Baton'
In a separate share, the 37-year-old shared artwork from the series, continuing:
"This drawing of Darby passing the baton to Marcus which I saved to my phone did not make me cry while tipsy several nights ago. For the record. Every episode of #LoveLife season 2 is now available to stream on @hbomax BINGE THE LOVE, KIDS!!!"