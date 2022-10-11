Anna Kendrick Gets Playful In See-Through Top

Anna Kendrick is stunning in a racy, sheer top as she gets up close and personal with Playboy. The Love Life star continues to have the media curious about every aspect of her life, and a video has been showing her answering some questions. Playboy has asked Anna 20 questions - the actress was happy to oblige while also showing off her sensational figure in a see-through look. Anna was filmed lounging around a couch as she flaunted her toned legs barefoot and in sheer stockings - she wore a tight black and pencil miniskirt, also upping the ante in her embellished sheer top

Stuns For Playboy In Sheer Top

Anna Kendrick
Getty | Matt Winkelmeyer

Footage showed the Pitch Perfect alum lying on her side and drawing attention to her slender frame as she opted for a classy and understated look.

Anna's long-sleeved and skintight top came with a built-in and structured bra detail that afforded a bustier and strapless finish - she smoldered while made up and wearing her long brown locks down. The footage then swung to the star in a casual top as she introduced herself and confirmed "this is the 20 questions shoot for Playboy."

Always Turning Heads

Anna Kendrick
Getty | Amy Sussman

While the shoot dates back to 2016, plenty of recent content has been making headlines as Anna posts to Instagram - not too often, though - and stuns fans.

In September, Anna graced the red carpet for a screening of the 2022 movie Alice, Darling, where she posed looking beyond glamorous in a strapless yellow dress. In a caption, Anna told fans:

"If you had told me we’d have the premiere of this little movie at Roy Thomson Hall, I wouldn’t have believed you. Thank you #TIFF22 It’s an honor#AliceDarling."

Not Always The Lead

Anna Kendrick
Getty | Rodin Eckenroth

Anna has also recently made headlines for an unusual stance, career-wise. Her Love Life character of Darcy is no longer the main one on Season 2 of the feel-good rom-com series - William Jackson Harper has now taken center stage, although Anna seems totally cool with it.

"Now that I’m not the lead character anymore, I’m allowed to just say how much I LOVE this show," she told fans on IG.

Passing 'The Baton'

Anna Kendrick
Getty | Gotham

In a separate share, the 37-year-old shared artwork from the series, continuing:

"This drawing of Darby passing the baton to Marcus which I saved to my phone did not make me cry while tipsy several nights ago. For the record. Every episode of #LoveLife season 2 is now available to stream on @hbomax BINGE THE LOVE, KIDS!!!"

