The trend of “quiet quitting” is becoming more popular among employees as many workers maintain that a job is a means of livelihood rather than a way of life. This trend is more pronounced among service job employees as workers feel less enthusiastic about their jobs due to issues such as low wages, unsafe conditions, and possible abuse from superiors or customers. A situation reminiscent of this phenonenon went viral on TikTok and in no time, netizens weighed in, sharing diverse opinions.
'Only Here For A Paycheck': Sonic Worker And Her Manager Show They Couldn't Care Less About Customers
Workers Care Less About Jobs
Many workers are speaking up about their experiences at their jobs and their attitudes toward them. A fast-food worker and her supposed manager have sparked lots of debate on TikTok about customer interactions after making a fake customer interaction video. In a viral TikTok video, Sonic Drive-In employee Dayana Juarez (@dc21juarez) reenacts a mock interaction between herself and a customer, while expressing that she couldn't care less about the job or customers and is only interested in getting paid.
Only Here For The Paycheck
It is common for customers to ask employees to call their managers when they face issues with workers. However, in the video which has amassed over 445,000 views, Juarez revealed that her manager cares even less than her about their job and the customers.
“Customer: ‘I don’t like your attitude. Let me see you’re manager,'” a text overlay in the first part of the video reads. After which, another employee, presumably her manager, comes in. “My Manager that cares even less,” she writes. “Like babes, we are only here for a paycheck. Don’t expect anything more,” she explains in the caption.
Average Employee Paycheck
According to Indeed, the average Sonic employee makes about $11 per hour. An average manager makes between just below $14 to about $17 per hour. The average Sonic Drive-In hourly pay ranges from approximately $8.00 per hour for Opener to $22.84 per hour for the Case Manager. TikTok users took to the comments section to share their thoughts and experiences with customer interactions.
Video Sparks Debate
Many users agreed with Juarez's opinion on her job. “Dam right!!! These customers be extra,” one user wrote. “Frr they be thinking we’re gonna get fired or sum,” added another. Some shared their own “let me see your manager” stories. “Got told this one time and pointed behind me and said ‘he’s right here. She tried calling him and he ignored her,” one user recalled. “Every time somebody asks for a manager I spin && go, hi I’m the manager, what can I help you with? Their face is worth it every time.” shared another.
Other users pointed out that being yelled at by customers can have a huge effect on how employees view their jobs and can dampen their enthusiasm for their jobs. “Nah fr tho, if one customer does this to us, our mood for the day is ruined,” one user wrote.