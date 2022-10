We all have that one thing we'd always bet money on to win every time and for UFC commentator Joe Rogan, it's Arm Wrestling. You'd be surprised at how much of a sport Arm Wrestling is and even more shocked when you hear Rogan's interesting stories on his podcast.

The UFC commentator sometimes collaborates with others like Tom Segura to share thoughts and stories. On one such collaboration, Rogan reminisced on an epic Arm Wrestling battle he had against one of the Segura's show staff.