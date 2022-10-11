Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals Chris Pratt's 'Love Language'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a legendary bodybuilder, a phenomenal actor, and a decent politician in the early 2000s, but he's also a great dad. The actor married Maria Shriver in 1986 until their divorce last year and together they have four children including Katherine, Chris Pratt's wife.

The American author and movie star met in church and started a relationship in 2018 then married in 2019. Between 2020 and May this year, the couple had two children, and with Katherine needing the rest, Pratt stepped up to care for his wife.

In fact, he became the "MasterChef" in the house, and here's everything we know about that.