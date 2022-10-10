Jorge Masvidal Reacts To Mike Tyson Knocking Out A 'Gang Leader'

Mike Tyson is known as the boxer you can't play with because he built a reputation for himself based on his short temper. Although it wasn't always a bad thing at the beginning of his career, it affected him towards the tail end.

Tyson now admits to his anger issues and how they negatively affected his career. Mixed Martial Artist Jorge Masvidal was fascinated by his outbursts saying,

He's like a wild animal

Masvidal analyzed an old fight involving Tyson and a real-life gangster back in the Eighties which left him stunned for words.