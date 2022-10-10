Jorge Masvidal Reacts To Mike Tyson Knocking Out A 'Gang Leader'

Mike Tyson is known as the boxer you can't play with because he built a reputation for himself based on his short temper. Although it wasn't always a bad thing at the beginning of his career, it affected him towards the tail end.

Tyson now admits to his anger issues and how they negatively affected his career. Mixed Martial Artist Jorge Masvidal was fascinated by his outbursts saying,

He's like a wild animal

Masvidal analyzed an old fight involving Tyson and a real-life gangster back in the Eighties which left him stunned for words.

Tyson Vs. Mitch Green

In 1986, Tyson faced off against Mitch Green, a real gangster in Madison Square Garden, New York. He won by a lopsided unanimous decision against Green in what was a very tight match.

Two years later, after Tyson became the heavyweight champion, Green confronted him in Harlem over some alleged owed money. Their argument turned physical and Tyson landed a punch on Green's face bursting his eye while the gangster broke his wrist as told by Tyson in his 2013 book, The Undisputed Truth.

Out Of Ring Fights

Masvidal watched the Harlem street fight and reacted to it by posting a clip on his Facebook page saying, "Mike Tyson and Mitch Green throw HANDS! In the Mall Parking Lot." While boxers aren't permitted to "throw hands" outside the ring, Tyson vs. Green wasn't the first or last time it happened.

Before then, there was Yankee Sullivan v. Tom Hyer, (twice in the1840s), Harry Greb v. Mickey Walker (1925), Ali v. Frazier (1974), and after Tyson v. Mitch there was Larry Holmes v. Trevor Berbick in 1991, Hopkins v. Trinidad (2001), and more.

Back On His Feet

It's been years since Tyson's retirement and the former boxer isn't in the best of health. He dealt with an inflammation in his lower back causing him to move around in a wheelchair but he's back on his feet.

In a recent Instagram share, the boxing legend was seen training in the ring and putting all health concerns to rest. Boxing trainer John Fury weighed in on the situation while wishing him a speedy recovery.

Tyson Today

Tyson spoke about his Sciatica saying it flares up occasionally but he's managing it well and it's the only health condition he has. Meanwhile, he was in the news again last summer for getting into it with a man on the plane according to TMZ Sports.

In the video which has now racked over 11 million views, a young man is seen trying to get Tyson's attention on a plane before the video cuts to a scene of the retired boxer beating him up. He denied the allegation saying it wasn't him although he confessed to being irritated and tired.

