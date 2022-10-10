'Hulk Forever!': Bodybuilding Legend Lou Ferrigno Still Shredded At 70

Bodybuilding legend Lou Ferrigno is the definition of consistency as he shows off his 71-year-old ripped body. After working out daily for almost six decades, the former Mr. Universe has the build to show for it.

He wrote,

"I’ve been training for 58 years 🦾 Proud to still be able to maintain my physique by staying dedicated at almost 71 years old!"

Although he finished in second place behind the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1974 Mr. Olympia competition, Ferrigno also carved a spot for himself in the bodybuilding niche.