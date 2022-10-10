'Hulk Forever!': Bodybuilding Legend Lou Ferrigno Still Shredded At 70

Close up of Lou Ferrigno
Bodybuilding legend Lou Ferrigno is the definition of consistency as he shows off his 71-year-old ripped body. After working out daily for almost six decades, the former Mr. Universe has the build to show for it.

He wrote,

"I’ve been training for 58 years 🦾 Proud to still be able to maintain my physique by staying dedicated at almost 71 years old!"

Although he finished in second place behind the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1974 Mr. Olympia competition, Ferrigno also carved a spot for himself in the bodybuilding niche.

Abs For Days

The athlete showed off his six-pack in a recent Instagram share raising up his black t-shirt to show the ripped muscles. Although they're not as firm as they were forty to fifty years ago, Ferrigno's abs are even more defined than some youths' bodies today.

It came as a shock for people who knew he retired almost twenty years ago in the early 2000s but his slew of hashtags explained his motivation. Ferrigno wrote words like, "Train or remain the same," "age is just a number" and "abs flex."

Consistent Training Like A Pro-Bodybuilder

Ferrigno lives life with purpose and passion hence his continued workout regimen even decades past retirement. He opened up to Men's Heath saying he still trains like a professional bodybuilder and his three secrets are, good food, sleep, and training.

The competitor went on to become an actor and played the iconic green monster - The Incredible Hulk - in the 1977 - 1982 CBS TV series, the TV Movie, The Death of the Hulk, and later Hulk 2003 alongside Eric Bana.

Role As The Hulk

In 2015, he provided vocals for The Hulk in the first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films - The Incredible Hulk, The Avengers, and Avengers Age of Ultron. He linked up with Mark Ruffalo at the Age of Ultron's cast signing as fans shared their excitement over his return.

It was, however, the last Hulk he voiced before Mark Ruffalo continued for the rest of the MCU movies.

Getting His Cochlear Implant

Another thing fans didn't know about Ferrigno is that he has a cochlear implant and has worn a hearing aid since age four. An unfortunate ear infection at 3 led him to lose 75% of his earring and by extension caused him a speech impediment as a child. However, he's overcome that and made a name for himself in the world today.

